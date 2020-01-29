Meetings

16:15 Leicester Wed 29 January 2020

  • Six Hills Handicap Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 2m 4f 110y, Heavy
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner£5,588.002nd£1,641.003rd£820.004th£410.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Winning time:5m 49.2sOff time:16:16:00
1
Over Statedh47
811-12OR: 110
8/1
T: R T PhillipsJ: Daniel Hiskett (3)

Shaped well after a long absence when third at Warwick but fell early on handicap debut last time. Nicely backed that day so evidently was expected to go well.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Thoor Castle29
711-12OR: 110
5/1
T: Miss E C LavelleJ: Aidan Coleman

Point-to-point winner a year ago and while hurdling career got off to a slow start, she looked much better at Warwick last time when third, a long way clear of the remainder. Now handicapping and no surprise should she take another step forward.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
3
Ventura Dragonp34
511-6OR: 104
17/2
T: O SherwoodJ: L P Aspell

Reported by jockey to have been amiss when pulled up last time but second at Hereford prior to that puts him in the mix with ability to cope with bad ground and this trip both guaranteed.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Drewmain Legendb32
811-6OR: 104BFC
3/1
T: Ali StrongeJ: James Bowen

In fine form this winter dropped down to 2m and followed her course win with solid third in a better race at Newbury. Lots of form at this longer trip so no reason why she shouldn't play a major role.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Vereinap50
510-13OR: 97BFD
14/1
T: Oliver GreenallJ: P J Brennan

Massively improved in November with two wide margin wins on heavy ground. May have found her defeat last time coming too soon and rested since but this is a stronger contest than those she won.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Sabbathicalp9
510-12OR: 96
4/1
T: Evan WilliamsJ: Adam Wedge

Brought along with handicaps in mind so not surprisingly fared better when 2l third at Plumpton last week. May have finished closer but for been checked so should have more to come and place claims again.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Man Of The North29
710-8OR: 92
7/1
T: A W CarrollJ: Lee Edwards

Bounced back to form after a lean spell when gamely winning at Uttoxeter. Both career wins have been gained at 2m and has yet to reach the frame at this longer trip which is a concern.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Mr Fitzroyt22
1010-3OR: 87
20/1
T: Miss J S DavisJ: J M Davies

Have to go back to 2017 for the last of his three wins and hasn't looked like putting that right this season so not hard to look elsewhere.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Milan Of Crystalt48
1110-2OR: 86D
11/1
T: A WhiteheadJ: Lorcan Murtagh (3)

Shaped a bit better when fourth of 18 on heavy ground latest but all career wins have been gained on good and the suspicion remains that some of her rivals will appreciate this test more than she does.

Last RunWatch last race

Betting

Forecast

Drewmain Legend (3/1), Sabbathical (4/1), Thoor Castle (5/1), Man Of The North (7/1), Over Stated (8/1), Ventura Dragon (17/2), Milan Of Crystal (11/1), Vereina (14/1), Mr Fitzroy (20/1)

Verdict

Drewmain Legend has plenty in her favour and arrives on the back of a solid third at Newbury but it may pay to take a chance with the lightly raced THOOR CASTLE who shaped well when third behind the form pair in a novice hurdle last term and her opening mark doesn't look too stiff. Sabbathical shaped much better last week and if this doesn't come too soon, he may fare best of the rest.
  1. Thoor Castle
  2. Drewmain Legend
  3. Sabbathical

Video Replay

