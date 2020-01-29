16:15 Leicester Wed 29 January 2020
Shaped well after a long absence when third at Warwick but fell early on handicap debut last time. Nicely backed that day so evidently was expected to go well.
Point-to-point winner a year ago and while hurdling career got off to a slow start, she looked much better at Warwick last time when third, a long way clear of the remainder. Now handicapping and no surprise should she take another step forward.
Reported by jockey to have been amiss when pulled up last time but second at Hereford prior to that puts him in the mix with ability to cope with bad ground and this trip both guaranteed.
In fine form this winter dropped down to 2m and followed her course win with solid third in a better race at Newbury. Lots of form at this longer trip so no reason why she shouldn't play a major role.
Massively improved in November with two wide margin wins on heavy ground. May have found her defeat last time coming too soon and rested since but this is a stronger contest than those she won.
Brought along with handicaps in mind so not surprisingly fared better when 2l third at Plumpton last week. May have finished closer but for been checked so should have more to come and place claims again.
Bounced back to form after a lean spell when gamely winning at Uttoxeter. Both career wins have been gained at 2m and has yet to reach the frame at this longer trip which is a concern.
Have to go back to 2017 for the last of his three wins and hasn't looked like putting that right this season so not hard to look elsewhere.
Shaped a bit better when fourth of 18 on heavy ground latest but all career wins have been gained on good and the suspicion remains that some of her rivals will appreciate this test more than she does.
Betting
Forecast
Drewmain Legend (3/1), Sabbathical (4/1), Thoor Castle (5/1), Man Of The North (7/1), Over Stated (8/1), Ventura Dragon (17/2), Milan Of Crystal (11/1), Vereina (14/1), Mr Fitzroy (20/1)
Verdict
- Thoor Castle
- Drewmain Legend
- Sabbathical
