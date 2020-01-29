Meetings

15:45 Leicester Wed 29 January 2020

  • Running Hare Handicap Chase (Class 3)
  • 2m 4f 45y, Soft (Heavy in Places)
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner£7,408.002nd£2,175.003rd£1,088.004th£544.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Winning time:5m 32.0sOff time:15:45:55
1
Catamaran Du Seuilb31
811-12OR: 130
4/1
T: Dr R D P NewlandJ: Sam Twiston-Davies

Looked a chaser going places when winning at Wetherby in November 2018 but has failed to go on from that although showed a bit more until stamina gave out over 3m last time. Drop in grade here also in his favour.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Lithicb13
911-9OR: 127
10/1
T: Jonjo O'NeillJ: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Plenty of placed efforts over fences but still a maiden after 17 tries and frustrating as he tends to find little in a finish, though at least this seems his optimum trip.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Admiral's Secret25
911-8OR: 126
5/1
T: V R A DartnallJ: Alan Johns

Twice refused to race last year but nothing wrong with his last two runs when runner-up both times. Yet to race beyond 2m2f so stamina to be taken on trust but at least arrives in good heart.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Aintree My Dreamt11
1011-7OR: 125D
5/1
T: M F HarrisJ: P J Brennan

Sole win over fences was at Stratford last spring but was in too deep at Ascot last time and will appreciate this return to lesser company. Well weighted now if recapturing best form.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Prairie Townp32
911-5OR: 123CD
13/2
T: A W CarrollJ: Lee Edwards

Gained his first win at this trip when winning over C/D after Christmas when beating Glance Back. 6lb rise is fair and claims if in the same form on similar ground.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Celtic Risingt1353
811-4OR: 122WS
10/1
T: T R GeorgeJ: J J Burke

Down Royal hurdles win in 2018 when with Henry De Bromhead. Little promise on two chase runs in Ireland but now starts off for new yard having had wind operation, and tongue-tied for first time so no surprise should he leave that form behind.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
7
The Fresh Prince524
1011-2OR: 120D
20/1
T: O SherwoodJ: L P Aspell

Front-runner who has been absent since August 2018 so while he would be capable at his best , market should prove a guide with trip and ground no problem.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Glance Backt32
910-4OR: 108CD
4/1
T: Mrs E BishopJ: Jamie Bargary

Front-runner who has yet to be outside the frame in four runs here. Seems improved of late for the step up to this trip and enjoys 6lb pull for 5L with Prairie Town on recent course run.

Last RunWatch last race

Betting

Forecast

Catamaran Du Seuil (4/1), Glance Back (4/1), Admiral's Secret (5/1), Aintree My Dream (5/1), Prairie Town (13/2), Lithic (10/1), Celtic Rising (10/1), The Fresh Prince (20/1)

Verdict

Plenty of these arrive with some concerns over them and although ADMIRAL'S SECRET has shown signs of temperament in the past, his last two efforts have been fine and if staying this longer trip may prove the one to beat. Catamaran De Seuil will enjoy this drop in class and showed a bit more last time, so along with Prairie Town may give the selection most to do.
  1. Admiral's Secret
  2. Catamaran Du Seuil
  3. Prairie Town

