15:45 Leicester Wed 29 January 2020
Looked a chaser going places when winning at Wetherby in November 2018 but has failed to go on from that although showed a bit more until stamina gave out over 3m last time. Drop in grade here also in his favour.
Plenty of placed efforts over fences but still a maiden after 17 tries and frustrating as he tends to find little in a finish, though at least this seems his optimum trip.
Twice refused to race last year but nothing wrong with his last two runs when runner-up both times. Yet to race beyond 2m2f so stamina to be taken on trust but at least arrives in good heart.
Sole win over fences was at Stratford last spring but was in too deep at Ascot last time and will appreciate this return to lesser company. Well weighted now if recapturing best form.
Gained his first win at this trip when winning over C/D after Christmas when beating Glance Back. 6lb rise is fair and claims if in the same form on similar ground.
Down Royal hurdles win in 2018 when with Henry De Bromhead. Little promise on two chase runs in Ireland but now starts off for new yard having had wind operation, and tongue-tied for first time so no surprise should he leave that form behind.
Front-runner who has been absent since August 2018 so while he would be capable at his best , market should prove a guide with trip and ground no problem.
Front-runner who has yet to be outside the frame in four runs here. Seems improved of late for the step up to this trip and enjoys 6lb pull for 5L with Prairie Town on recent course run.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Catamaran Du Seuil (4/1), Glance Back (4/1), Admiral's Secret (5/1), Aintree My Dream (5/1), Prairie Town (13/2), Lithic (10/1), Celtic Rising (10/1), The Fresh Prince (20/1)
Verdict
- Admiral's Secret
- Catamaran Du Seuil
- Prairie Town
Next Race Off
