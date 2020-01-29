Meetings

15:15 Leicester Wed 29 January 2020

  • William Hill Golden Miller Handicap Hurdle (Class 3)
  • 1m 7f 113y, Heavy
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner£8,058.002nd£2,366.003rd£1,183.004th£591.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:4m 12.3sOff time:15:15:29
1
Miah Grace49
511-12OR: 125D
4/1
T: Jedd O'KeeffeJ: Joe Colliver

Had little to beat after her only serious rival ran badly at Hexham but she again showed a good attitude and although more needed on handicap debut, gives impression there should be more to come and merits plenty of respect.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
2
Top Gambleb,t39
1211-12OR: 125D
14/1
T: Kerry LeeJ: Richard Patrick (3)

Smart mud-loving chaser in his prime but not the force of old. Switched to hurdles last time for the first time since 2014 and although not disgraced, more needed to double career tally over the smaller obstacles.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Nelson's Touch57
711-8OR: 121D
11/1
T: J W MullinsJ: J McGrath

Plenty of fair placed efforts on soft ground since last win in summer of 2018 and may be best to ignore latest run when kept to the bad ground on the inside at Lingfield.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Applesandpierresv11
1211-8OR: 121CD
9/1
T: Mrs S LeechJ: C Gethings

Back to form on sole visit here when springing a 20/1 shock after Christmas. 9lb rise for that found him out at Taunton subsequently but place claims if recapturing that course win on similar ground.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Rootless Tree25
511-8OR: 121CD
5/1
T: N A Twiston-DaviesJ: Sam Twiston-Davies

Off the mark over hurdles over C&D though the favourite badly under performed and the race may not have taken too much winning. Found 2m5f beyond him at Wincanton since so will be happier back at this trip.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Swaffham Bulbeckt199
611-4OR: 117D
12/1
T: Olly MurphyJ: Aidan Coleman

Reportedly in need of a break when pulled up when last seen in the summer. Usually seen on good ground these days but does have form in the past on soft so claims if ready to go.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
7
Ardmayle32
811-1OR: 114CD
15/8
T: Ali StrongeJ: James Bowen

Generally seen over fences these days and better than final position indicated last time after a mistake three out. Well treated now back over the smaller obstacles and two from two at the track so should play a part with ground no problem.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Gregariousb178
710-13OR: 112BFD
12/1
T: Mrs L WadhamJ: L P Aspell

Happy to back hurdling now as he hasn't looked a natural over fences. Blinkers tried and back on last winning mark so no surprise should he bounce back off bottom weight.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race

Betting

Forecast

Ardmayle (15/8), Miah Grace (4/1), Rootless Tree (5/1), Applesandpierres (9/1), Nelson's Touch (11/1), Swaffham Bulbeck (12/1), Gregarious (12/1), Top Gamble (14/1)

Verdict

Miah Grace will likely prove popular on this handicap debut but it may pay to take a chance with ARDMAYLE who had no chance in a hot race when last seen over hurdles but the handicapper has dropped him 9lb for that and he likes this track. Rootless Tree must be capable of better than shown last time when failing to stay and may prove best of the rest.
  1. Ardmayle
  2. Miah Grace
  3. Rootless Tree

Video Replay

