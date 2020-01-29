15:15 Leicester Wed 29 January 2020
Had little to beat after her only serious rival ran badly at Hexham but she again showed a good attitude and although more needed on handicap debut, gives impression there should be more to come and merits plenty of respect.
Smart mud-loving chaser in his prime but not the force of old. Switched to hurdles last time for the first time since 2014 and although not disgraced, more needed to double career tally over the smaller obstacles.
Plenty of fair placed efforts on soft ground since last win in summer of 2018 and may be best to ignore latest run when kept to the bad ground on the inside at Lingfield.
Back to form on sole visit here when springing a 20/1 shock after Christmas. 9lb rise for that found him out at Taunton subsequently but place claims if recapturing that course win on similar ground.
Off the mark over hurdles over C&D though the favourite badly under performed and the race may not have taken too much winning. Found 2m5f beyond him at Wincanton since so will be happier back at this trip.
Reportedly in need of a break when pulled up when last seen in the summer. Usually seen on good ground these days but does have form in the past on soft so claims if ready to go.
Generally seen over fences these days and better than final position indicated last time after a mistake three out. Well treated now back over the smaller obstacles and two from two at the track so should play a part with ground no problem.
Happy to back hurdling now as he hasn't looked a natural over fences. Blinkers tried and back on last winning mark so no surprise should he bounce back off bottom weight.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Ardmayle (15/8), Miah Grace (4/1), Rootless Tree (5/1), Applesandpierres (9/1), Nelson's Touch (11/1), Swaffham Bulbeck (12/1), Gregarious (12/1), Top Gamble (14/1)
Verdict
- Ardmayle
- Miah Grace
- Rootless Tree
