14:15 Leicester Wed 29 January 2020
Created a good impression when scoring on chasing debut at Worcester in September over this distance but hasn't progressed and well beaten at Haydock last time (3m2f). That form has been boosted since and perhaps this return to shorter will help.
Had wind surgery having been pulled up on final run over hurdles in March but looked good prospect when winning with bit to spare over C/D on debut over fences (soft). 6lb rise looks fair and looks sure to have more to come.
Plenty of experience over the larger obstacles but sole win was at Wetherby in November and below that form twice since at Haydock when seemingly finding trips in excess of 3m against. Drop in trip may suit but others may have improvement.
Hard to know what he achieved when winning on chase debut at Kelso when main dangers fell, but was travelling smoothly when falling five out at Newcastle behind a good winner since and dangerous to underestimate.
Showed he can handle the mud when getting off the mark on second attempt over fences at Bangor but seemingly no excuses when pulled up at Exeter since and needs to bounce back in a much stronger contest,
Betting
Forecast
Pistol Whipped (5/4), The Hollow Ginge (3/1), Looks Like Murt (4/1), Late Romantic (6/1), Mr Caffrey (16/1)
Verdict
- Pistol Whipped
- Looks Like Murt
- The Hollow Ginge
