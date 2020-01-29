Verdict

Pistol Whipped Looks Like Murt The Hollow Ginge

A small field but some progressive types, none more so thanwho looked a natural over fences when winning here in December and with little mileage on the clock there should be more to come.was in the process of bettering his Kelso win when falling at Newcastle since and looks a big danger whileneeds to recapture his best form but looks best of the rest.