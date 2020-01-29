Meetings

14:15 Leicester Wed 29 January 2020

  • Somerby Chase (Novices' Limited Handicap) (Class 3)
  • 2m 6f 151y, Soft (Heavy in Places)
  • 5 Runners
  • Winner£8,058.002nd£2,366.003rd£1,183.004th£591.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:6m 15.8sOff time:14:15:18
1
The Hollow Gingep39
711-8OR: 140D
3/1
T: N A Twiston-DaviesJ: Sam Twiston-Davies

Created a good impression when scoring on chasing debut at Worcester in September over this distance but hasn't progressed and well beaten at Haydock last time (3m2f). That form has been boosted since and perhaps this return to shorter will help.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Pistol Whipped49
611-2OR: 134CD
5/4
T: N J HendersonJ: Nico de Boinville

Had wind surgery having been pulled up on final run over hurdles in March but looked good prospect when winning with bit to spare over C/D on debut over fences (soft). 6lb rise looks fair and looks sure to have more to come.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
3
Late Romantict39
1010-10OR: 128
6/1
T: Oliver GreenallJ: P J Brennan

Plenty of experience over the larger obstacles but sole win was at Wetherby in November and below that form twice since at Haydock when seemingly finding trips in excess of 3m against. Drop in trip may suit but others may have improvement.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Looks Like Murt25
710-9OR: 127D
4/1
T: Miss Lucinda V RussellJ: D R Fox

Hard to know what he achieved when winning on chase debut at Kelso when main dangers fell, but was travelling smoothly when falling five out at Newcastle behind a good winner since and dangerous to underestimate.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
5
Mr Caffreyp28
810-9OR: 127D
16/1
T: Dr R D P NewlandJ: Charlie Hammond (3)

Showed he can handle the mud when getting off the mark on second attempt over fences at Bangor but seemingly no excuses when pulled up at Exeter since and needs to bounce back in a much stronger contest,

Last RunWatch last race

Betting

Forecast

Pistol Whipped (5/4), The Hollow Ginge (3/1), Looks Like Murt (4/1), Late Romantic (6/1), Mr Caffrey (16/1)

Verdict

A small field but some progressive types, none more so than PISTOL WHIPPED who looked a natural over fences when winning here in December and with little mileage on the clock there should be more to come. Looks Like Murt was in the process of bettering his Kelso win when falling at Newcastle since and looks a big danger while The Hollow Ginge needs to recapture his best form but looks best of the rest.
  1. Pistol Whipped
  2. Looks Like Murt
  3. The Hollow Ginge

Video Replay

