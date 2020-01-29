Meetings

13:45 Leicester Wed 29 January 2020

  • EBF British Stallion Studs 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle (Class 3)
  • 2m 4f 110y, Heavy
  • 5 Runners
  • Winner£8,058.002nd£2,366.003rd£1,183.004th£591.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:5m 45.6sOff time:13:45:49
1
Imperial Alcazart28
611-8OR: 139D
4/9
T: F O'BrienJ: P J Brennan

Progressive novice on soft ground this season and beaten a head in Listed event at Cheltenham earlier in month (awarded race, then lost it on appeal). Stays well and this represents a major drop in class. Tongue-tie retained and sets clear standard.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Do It For Thy Sen41
611-2OR:
50/1
T: Kerry LeeJ: J E Moore

Point-to-point winner in 2018, showed first form over hurdles when 11L third at Hereford over this trip in December following a lay-off. Pulled hard so did well to last as long as he did and should be more to come if settling better.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Fugitives Drift312
511-2OR:
4/1
T: N J HendersonJ: Nico de Boinville

Shaped really well on sole start last spring when 6L third of 13 in valuable Newbury bumper (good to soft) faring best of the newcomers. Shaped as though this longer trip will suit and interesting recruit to hurdling for in-form yard.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
4
Muckamore59
611-2OR:
5/1
T: N A Twiston-DaviesJ: Sam Twiston-Davies

Fetched £190,000 after finishing second in Point-to-point in November 2018 but sales price then dropped to £50,000 after soft ground win in early December. That form has taken some knocks but worth noting in market on switch to hurdling.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Midnight Popstar13
610-9OR:
150/1
T: Andrew MartinJ: Shane Quinlan (5)

Poor form in pair of bumpers and recent hurdling debut at big prices and looks more of a long term prospect. Hard to see her playing a part against these rivals.

Last RunWatch last race

Betting

Forecast

Imperial Alcazar (4/9), Fugitives Drift (4/1), Muckamore (5/1), Do It For Thy Sen (50/1), Midnight Popstar (150/1)

Verdict

IMPERIAL ALCAZAR just lost out in a controversial finish on New Years Day and compensation should await on this return to novice company, Despite his absence since a promising bumper effort in March, Fugitives Drift is an interesting newcomer to hurdling and looks the obvious threat with Muckamore preferred of the remainder.
  1. Imperial Alcazar
  2. Fugitives Drift
  3. Muckamore

Video Replay

