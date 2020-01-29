13:45 Leicester Wed 29 January 2020
Progressive novice on soft ground this season and beaten a head in Listed event at Cheltenham earlier in month (awarded race, then lost it on appeal). Stays well and this represents a major drop in class. Tongue-tie retained and sets clear standard.
Point-to-point winner in 2018, showed first form over hurdles when 11L third at Hereford over this trip in December following a lay-off. Pulled hard so did well to last as long as he did and should be more to come if settling better.
Shaped really well on sole start last spring when 6L third of 13 in valuable Newbury bumper (good to soft) faring best of the newcomers. Shaped as though this longer trip will suit and interesting recruit to hurdling for in-form yard.
Fetched £190,000 after finishing second in Point-to-point in November 2018 but sales price then dropped to £50,000 after soft ground win in early December. That form has taken some knocks but worth noting in market on switch to hurdling.
Poor form in pair of bumpers and recent hurdling debut at big prices and looks more of a long term prospect. Hard to see her playing a part against these rivals.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Imperial Alcazar (4/9), Fugitives Drift (4/1), Muckamore (5/1), Do It For Thy Sen (50/1), Midnight Popstar (150/1)
Verdict
- Imperial Alcazar
- Fugitives Drift
- Muckamore
