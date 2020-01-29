Meetings

18:45 Kempton Wed 29 January 2020

  • 32Red.com Handicap (Class 4)
  • 7f, Standard / Slow
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner£6,469.002nd£1,925.003rd£962.004th£481.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Weighed In

Winning time:1m 25.05sOff time:18:47:56
1
(7)
Asdaa8
49-8OR: 86BFD
7/2
T: M JohnstonJ: J Fanning

Was successful over this distance at Chelmsford two runs ago. Finished second of five last time at Newcastle (7f) in his follow up attempt as the 11/10 favourite. Remains off the same mark. Is a leading contender.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
2
(1)
Glenn Cocot18
69-7OR: 85CD
3/1
T: S C WilliamsJ: P J McDonald

A C&D winner who has a great strike-rate on the AW with six wins from his 12 outings. Was just a short-head away on his latest attempt when he was second of six at Chelmsford (1m). One to consider from a mark he can work with.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(2)
De Vegas Kid62
69-6OR: 84D
33/1
T: A W CarrollJ: George Downing

Was in good form last summer with three wins from four starts. Has been well held on his latest two efforts, including last time at Chelmsford (7f) as he came back at the rear of nine horses. Needs to bounce back.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(10)
Unforgiving Minute57
99-5OR: 83CD
10/1
T: S CurranJ: A Kirby

A two-time C&D winner. Comes into this contest on a hat-trick bid following victories at Chelmsford (1m) and Wolverhampton (7f) respectively. One for the shortlist as he looks to continue his winning run.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(11)
Eljaddaaf11
99-4OR: 82CD
25/1
T: D K IvoryJ: Joey Haynes

A lot of his success on the track has come here, including a C&D victory. His form over the last 12 months has been largely disappointing. Was fourth of seven last time at Chelmsford (1m). Has been eased 2lb. Others are preferred.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(4)
Rectory Roadh60
49-4OR: 82CD
14/1
T: R HarrisJ: David Probert

His last victory came 12 months ago over this C&D. Finished seventh of 11 on his opening appearance for his new yard back in November. Is down 1lb in the weights but he needs to improve on his recent form.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(8)
Ginger Fox9
49-2OR: 80BFCD
9/4
T: David LoughnaneJ: Hollie Doyle

Has been running well since switching yards last November. He scored at this course over 6f, while he then hit the frame on his next two outings. Is off the same mark as his third place finish here (6f) last time out. One to think about.

Last RunWatch last race
11
(3)
Martineo29
59-0OR: 78D
7/1
T: J ButlerJ: Darragh Keenan (3)

Completed a hat-trick of wins in the early stages of 2019. Has been well held on his last two starts, including when he came back at the rear of 11 runners at Lingfield (7f) on the AW last month. Needs to improve.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

5
(6)
Tipperary Jack29
49-5OR: 83
T: J R BestJ: K T O'Neill
8
(9)
Itsakindamagic100
69-3OR: 81
T: G DeaconJ: S W Kelly
10
(5)
That Is The Spirit7
99-1OR: 79
T: M ApplebyJ: B A Curtis

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Ginger Fox (9/4), Glenn Coco (3/1), Asdaa (7/2), Martineo (7/1), Tipperary Jack (8/1), Unforgiving Minute (10/1), That Is The Spirit (10/1), Rectory Road (14/1), Eljaddaaf (25/1), Itsakindamagic (25/1), De Vegas Kid (33/1)

Verdict

ASDAA has been running really well over this trip recently and he can go one place better than his latest attempt at Newcastle off this mark where he finished as the runner-up. Glenn Coco has produced the majority of his best form on this surface so is a big danger as he looks to improve from his narrow margin defeat last time at Chelmsford, while Unforgiving Minute is attempting to complete a hat-trick of wins but may have to settle for minor honours here.
  1. Asdaa
  2. Glenn Coco
  3. Unforgiving Minute

Video Replay

