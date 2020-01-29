18:45 Kempton Wed 29 January 2020
Was successful over this distance at Chelmsford two runs ago. Finished second of five last time at Newcastle (7f) in his follow up attempt as the 11/10 favourite. Remains off the same mark. Is a leading contender.
A C&D winner who has a great strike-rate on the AW with six wins from his 12 outings. Was just a short-head away on his latest attempt when he was second of six at Chelmsford (1m). One to consider from a mark he can work with.
Was in good form last summer with three wins from four starts. Has been well held on his latest two efforts, including last time at Chelmsford (7f) as he came back at the rear of nine horses. Needs to bounce back.
A two-time C&D winner. Comes into this contest on a hat-trick bid following victories at Chelmsford (1m) and Wolverhampton (7f) respectively. One for the shortlist as he looks to continue his winning run.
A lot of his success on the track has come here, including a C&D victory. His form over the last 12 months has been largely disappointing. Was fourth of seven last time at Chelmsford (1m). Has been eased 2lb. Others are preferred.
His last victory came 12 months ago over this C&D. Finished seventh of 11 on his opening appearance for his new yard back in November. Is down 1lb in the weights but he needs to improve on his recent form.
Has been running well since switching yards last November. He scored at this course over 6f, while he then hit the frame on his next two outings. Is off the same mark as his third place finish here (6f) last time out. One to think about.
Completed a hat-trick of wins in the early stages of 2019. Has been well held on his last two starts, including when he came back at the rear of 11 runners at Lingfield (7f) on the AW last month. Needs to improve.
Betting
Forecast
Ginger Fox (9/4), Glenn Coco (3/1), Asdaa (7/2), Martineo (7/1), Tipperary Jack (8/1), Unforgiving Minute (10/1), That Is The Spirit (10/1), Rectory Road (14/1), Eljaddaaf (25/1), Itsakindamagic (25/1), De Vegas Kid (33/1)
Verdict
- Asdaa
- Glenn Coco
- Unforgiving Minute
