Meetings
20:00 Gulfstream Wed 29 January 2020
1
(1)
Litigant42
48-9OR: 74
14/1
2
(2)
She Love Me103
48-9OR: 86
9/1
4
(4)
48-9OR: 76D
11/1
5
(5)
68-9OR: 104D
7/4
6
(6)
48-9OR: 91BFD
10/11
7
(7)
48-9OR: 76D
14/1
Non-Runners
3
(3)
Wolf Ridge20
58-9OR: 90
T: Michael De PauloJ: Paco Lopez
8
(8)
More Than Striking33
48-9OR: 83
T: Efren LozaJ: Luis Saez
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Flawless Moon (10/11), Blue Buff (7/4), More Than Striking (3/1), Wolf Ridge (8/1), She Love Me (9/1), Uncle Gregory (11/1), Litigant (14/1), Saint Larned (14/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed