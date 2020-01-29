Meetings

23:23 Delta Downs Wed 29 January 2020

  • Race 2 - Claiming
  • 7f, Fast
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$8,505.002nd$2,700.003rd$1,350.004th$946.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:23:26:37
1
(1)
Kelley's Dream56
58-8OR: 66D
7/1
T: Beverly BurressJ: Joel Dominguez
2
(2)
Heaven's Creation46
68-11OR: 72D
7/2
T: Karl BrobergJ: Timothy Thornton
3
(3)
Seveneightnine13
68-8OR: 66D
25/1
T: Jonathan GossJ: Devin Magnon
4
(4)
Tap City Baby69
78-8OR: 63D
12/1
T: Jr Sam David,J: Thomas Pompell
5
(5)
Friendly And Kind26
58-11OR: 69D
11/8
T: Joel BerndtJ: Paulina Ramirez
6
(6)
Paddy O12
58-11OR: 68
11/2
T: Karl BrobergJ: C J McMahon
8
(8)
Byanymeans53
58-8OR: 72D
13/2
T: Rylee GrudzienJ: Ty Kennedy
10
(10)
Best Guess46
78-11OR: 67D
14/1
T: Shane WilsonJ: Gerard Melancon

Non-Runners

7
(7)
Fee Fi Fo Fo26
68-8OR: 71
T: Joseph FosterJ: Gerardo Mora
9
(9)
La Reina Isabel13
88-8OR: 64
T: Nicholas LatourJ: Luis Batista

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Friendly And Kind (11/8), Heaven's Creation (7/2), Paddy O (11/2), Byanymeans (13/2), Kelley's Dream (7/1), Tap City Baby (12/1), Best Guess (14/1), Fee Fi Fo Fo (15/1), La Reina Isabel (20/1), Seveneightnine (25/1)

