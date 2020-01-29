Meetings
23:23 Delta Downs Wed 29 January 2020
1
(1)
58-8OR: 66D
7/1
2
(2)
68-11OR: 72D
7/2
3
(3)
68-8OR: 66D
25/1
4
(4)
78-8OR: 63D
12/1
5
(5)
58-11OR: 69D
11/8
6
(6)
Paddy O12
58-11OR: 68
11/2
8
(8)
58-8OR: 72D
13/2
10
(10)
78-11OR: 67D
14/1
Non-Runners
7
(7)
Fee Fi Fo Fo26
68-8OR: 71
T: Joseph FosterJ: Gerardo Mora
9
(9)
La Reina Isabel13
88-8OR: 64
T: Nicholas LatourJ: Luis Batista
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Friendly And Kind (11/8), Heaven's Creation (7/2), Paddy O (11/2), Byanymeans (13/2), Kelley's Dream (7/1), Tap City Baby (12/1), Best Guess (14/1), Fee Fi Fo Fo (15/1), La Reina Isabel (20/1), Seveneightnine (25/1)
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
