Meetings

22:55 Delta Downs Wed 29 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 1 - Claiming
  • 1m, Fast
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$8,821.002nd$2,800.003rd$1,400.004th$980.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:22:58:28
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Slammin' Mike21
48-11OR: 75BFD
6/5
T: Joel BerndtJ: Timothy Thornton
2
(2)
Clear The Nile21
48-11OR: 72D
7/1
T: Ronald MatthieuJ: Gerardo Mora
3
(3)
War Dude76
68-8OR: 55
40/1
T: Henry WestJ: Paulina Ramirez
4
(4)
Dyna Ghost14
68-11OR: 52
10/1
T: Carl DevilleJ: Devin Magnon
5
(5)
Mister Ander33
58-8OR: 47D
33/1
T: Raul RangelJ: Jose Guerrero
6
(6)
Happy Journey14
48-11OR: 52D
25/1
T: Joseph KanhaiJ: Rohan Singh
7
(7)
Overlyappealing28
58-11OR: 58D
20/1
T: Ronnie WardJ: Alexander Castillo
8
(8)
Aloo Ghost33
48-11OR: 80D
11/10
T: Eduardo RamirezJ: Diego Saenz
10
(10)
Izzy B Winn75
78-8OR: 50
50/1
T: Charles ZenonJ: Larry Gary

Non-Runners

9
(9)
Jackson T.601
88-8OR: 45
T: Jeffery SenegalJ: Jarred Journet

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Aloo Ghost (11/10), Slammin' Mike (6/5), Clear The Nile (7/1), Dyna Ghost (10/1), Jackson T. (20/1), Overlyappealing (20/1), Happy Journey (25/1), Mister Ander (33/1), War Dude (40/1), Izzy B Winn (50/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
15/8
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
9/4
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
4/1
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
5/1
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
8/1
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
12/1
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
12/1
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
16/1
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
40/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby