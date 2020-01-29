Meetings
22:55 Delta Downs Wed 29 January 2020
1
(1)
48-11OR: 75BFD
6/5
2
(2)
48-11OR: 72D
7/1
3
(3)
War Dude76
68-8OR: 55
40/1
4
(4)
68-11OR: 52
10/1
5
(5)
58-8OR: 47D
33/1
6
(6)
48-11OR: 52D
25/1
7
(7)
58-11OR: 58D
20/1
8
(8)
48-11OR: 80D
11/10
10
(10)
78-8OR: 50
50/1
Non-Runners
9
(9)
Jackson T.601
88-8OR: 45
T: Jeffery SenegalJ: Jarred Journet
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Aloo Ghost (11/10), Slammin' Mike (6/5), Clear The Nile (7/1), Dyna Ghost (10/1), Jackson T. (20/1), Overlyappealing (20/1), Happy Journey (25/1), Mister Ander (33/1), War Dude (40/1), Izzy B Winn (50/1)
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
