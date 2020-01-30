Meetings
01:43 Delta Downs Thu 30 January 2020
1
(1)
58-8OR: 74D
6/1
2
(2)
48-8OR: 73
5/1
3
(3)
58-8OR: 69D
10/1
4
(4)
58-8OR: 80
7/4
5
(5)
78-8OR: 68D
7/1
6
(6)
58-8OR: 52D
20/1
7
(7)
Z Pride14
58-8OR: 72
11/4
Betting
Forecast
Hiclass Production (7/4), Z Pride (11/4), Fiery Flash (5/1), Mila's Gold (6/1), Thegoodwitch (7/1), Suckerforagrey (10/1), Miss Loveinsky (20/1)
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
