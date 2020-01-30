Meetings
01:15 Delta Downs Thu 30 January 2020
1
(1)
Sholtz12
78-8OR: 70
11/2
2
(2)
48-8OR: 65D
11/8
3
(3)
68-8OR: 64D
4/1
4
(4)
Ice Crush235
48-11OR: 68BFD
11/2
5
(5)
48-8OR: 61
9/2
6
(6)
48-8OR: 52
16/1
7
(7)
68-8OR: 60
25/1
Non-Runners
8
(8)
Major Bizkit27
58-11OR: 61
T: Timothy MartinJ: Jose Guerrero
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Friend Of Dubai (11/8), Major Bizkit (7/2), Oliver's Prayer (4/1), I'll Raise You (9/2), Sholtz (11/2), Ice Crush (11/2), Lenape Drive (16/1), Father George (25/1)
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
