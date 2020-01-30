Meetings
03:17 Charles Town Thu 30 January 2020
1
(1)
48-8OR: 49
40/1
2
(2)
48-8OR: 55D
15/2
3
(3)
Delfina18
48-8OR: 63D
15/2
4
(4)
48-8OR: 65
11/4
5
(5)
58-8OR: 52D
40/1
6
(6)
48-8OR: 58D
5/2
7
(7)
48-6OR: 60D
7/1
8
(8)
48-8OR: 56D
11/1
9
(9)
48-8OR: 54
7/2
10
(10)
48-8OR: 40D
40/1
Non-Runners
11
(11)
Insidious Cat13
68-8OR: 41
T: Lyn VenhamJ: Jerry Villegas
12
(12)
Byegone Days166
78-6OR: 61
T: Adam OxendineJ: Jason Simpson
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Enoughandthensome (5/2), Silk Stocking (11/4), Kateandlillian (7/2), Singinginstilettos (7/1), Delfina (15/2), Limit Money (15/2), Cat Cat'shorseplay (11/1), Insidious Cat (30/1), Byegone Days (30/1), Viola's Legacy (40/1), Shall We Dance (40/1), Bizzy Belle (40/1)
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
