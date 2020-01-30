Meetings

03:17 Charles Town Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 8 - Claiming
  • 7f, Fast
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$6,931.002nd$2,200.003rd$1,100.004th$770.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:03:23:31
1
(1)
Shall We Dance20
48-8OR: 49
40/1
T: Timothy ShanleyJ: Kelvin Morales (5)
2
(2)
Limit Money19
48-8OR: 55D
15/2
T: Manolo MangualJ: Jerry Villegas
3
(3)
Delfina18
48-8OR: 63D
15/2
T: Christopher KellerJ: Sunday Jr Diaz (7)
4
(4)
Silk Stocking14
48-8OR: 65
11/4
T: III Ollie Figgins,J: Gerald Almodovar
5
(5)
Viola's Legacy19
58-8OR: 52D
40/1
T: Donald YovanovichJ: Sylvester Iii Carmouche
6
(6)
Enoughandthensome68
48-8OR: 58D
5/2
T: David WaltersJ: Carlos Delgado
7
(7)
Singinginstilettos19
48-6OR: 60D
7/1
T: Dewayne JohnsonJ: Gustavo Larrosa
8
(8)
Cat Cat'shorseplay19
48-8OR: 56D
11/1
T: Joan ReynoldsJ: Darius Thorpe
9
(9)
Kateandlillian19
48-8OR: 54
7/2
T: John CarlisleJ: Denis Araujo
10
(10)
Bizzy Belle20
48-8OR: 40D
40/1
T: Larry MyersJ: Joseph Schneider

Non-Runners

11
(11)
Insidious Cat13
68-8OR: 41
T: Lyn VenhamJ: Jerry Villegas
12
(12)
Byegone Days166
78-6OR: 61
T: Adam OxendineJ: Jason Simpson

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Enoughandthensome (5/2), Silk Stocking (11/4), Kateandlillian (7/2), Singinginstilettos (7/1), Delfina (15/2), Limit Money (15/2), Cat Cat'shorseplay (11/1), Insidious Cat (30/1), Byegone Days (30/1), Viola's Legacy (40/1), Shall We Dance (40/1), Bizzy Belle (40/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

