Meetings

02:49 Charles Town Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 7 - Allowance
  • 1m 110y, Fast
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$18,270.002nd$5,800.003rd$2,899.004th$2,030.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:02:55:43
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Longstorylucy18
48-10OR: 69D
13/2
T: Ronney BrownJ: Carlos Delgado
2
(2)
Sainte Therese19
68-6OR: 71
17/2
T: Michael JonesJ: Sylvester Iii Carmouche
3
(3)
Nurse Tompkins18
58-6OR: 75BF
5/1
T: Javier ContrerasJ: Carlos Marrero
4
(4)
Banana Anna20
88-6OR: 82D
11/10
T: Bernard DunhamJ: J Acosta
5
(5)
Castleinthemeadow18
68-6OR: 65D
20/1
T: Victor EspinosaJ: Arnaldo Bocachica
6
(6)
Hay Baby Girl20
58-6OR: 78D
11/2
T: Adam IngramJ: Gerald Almodovar
7
(7)
Hopeful Angel18
68-6OR: 73D
16/1
T: Ernesto PerezJ: Jerry Villegas
9
(9)
Distinct Approval13
68-6OR: 76
15/2
T: Kevin JoyJ: Darius Thorpe
10
(10)
Greeley And Ariana20
68-6OR: 68BFD
28/1
T: Anthony FulcoJ: Grant Whitacre

Non-Runners

8
(8)
Morningafterblues18
58-6OR: 59
T: Glenn HarrisonJ: Jason Simpson
11
(11)
Hi Hi Holly62
48-6OR: 74
T: Kevin JoyJ: Kelvin Morales

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Banana Anna (11/10), Nurse Tompkins (5/1), Hay Baby Girl (11/2), Longstorylucy (13/2), Distinct Approval (15/2), Sainte Therese (17/2), Morningafterblues (12/1), Hi Hi Holly (15/1), Hopeful Angel (16/1), Castleinthemeadow (20/1), Greeley And Ariana (28/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby