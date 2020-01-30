Meetings
02:49 Charles Town Thu 30 January 2020
1
(1)
48-10OR: 69D
13/2
2
(2)
68-6OR: 71
17/2
3
(3)
58-6OR: 75BF
5/1
4
(4)
88-6OR: 82D
11/10
5
(5)
68-6OR: 65D
20/1
6
(6)
58-6OR: 78D
11/2
7
(7)
68-6OR: 73D
16/1
9
(9)
68-6OR: 76
15/2
10
(10)
68-6OR: 68BFD
28/1
Non-Runners
8
(8)
Morningafterblues18
58-6OR: 59
T: Glenn HarrisonJ: Jason Simpson
11
(11)
Hi Hi Holly62
48-6OR: 74
T: Kevin JoyJ: Kelvin Morales
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Banana Anna (11/10), Nurse Tompkins (5/1), Hay Baby Girl (11/2), Longstorylucy (13/2), Distinct Approval (15/2), Sainte Therese (17/2), Morningafterblues (12/1), Hi Hi Holly (15/1), Hopeful Angel (16/1), Castleinthemeadow (20/1), Greeley And Ariana (28/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed