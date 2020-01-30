Meetings

02:21 Charles Town Thu 30 January 2020

  • Race 6 - Starter Allowance
  • 7f, Fast
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$11,970.002nd$3,800.003rd$1,901.004th$1,330.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:02:27:35
1
(1)
Whiz Pass19
58-6OR: 77D
11/1
T: Cynthia BoysJ: Keimar Trotman
2
(2)
Lil Sweetheart55
58-8OR: 70D
11/1
T: Timothy CollinsJ: Jason Simpson
3
(3)
Gab's Lil Leaguer7
58-6OR: 80BFD
9/2
T: Timothy CollinsJ: Reshawn Latchman
4
(4)
Not A Secret49
78-6OR: 84D
4/1
T: Ernest HaynesJ: Sylvester Iii Carmouche
5
(5)
Rocket Thunder19
78-6OR: 75D
22/1
T: Victor EspinosaJ: Darius Thorpe
6
(6)
Return To Denis19
78-6OR: 68D
40/1
T: Alex CorreaJ: Fredy Peltroche
7
(7)
Madeitouttaharlan13
88-6OR: 82D
11/4
T: III Ollie Figgins,J: Denis Araujo
8
(8)
Our Bad Girl19
58-6OR: 76D
11/4
T: Ronney BrownJ: Christian Hiraldo
9
(9)
Tiz Johnnie13
58-6OR: 84D
15/2
T: Jeff RuncoJ: Sunday Jr Diaz (7)

Betting

Forecast

Our Bad Girl (11/4), Madeitouttaharlan (11/4), Not A Secret (4/1), Gab's Lil Leaguer (9/2), Tiz Johnnie (15/2), Whiz Pass (11/1), Lil Sweetheart (11/1), Rocket Thunder (22/1), Return To Denis (40/1)

