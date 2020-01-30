Meetings
02:21 Charles Town Thu 30 January 2020
1
(1)
58-6OR: 77D
11/1
2
(2)
58-8OR: 70D
11/1
3
(3)
58-6OR: 80BFD
9/2
4
(4)
78-6OR: 84D
4/1
5
(5)
78-6OR: 75D
22/1
6
(6)
78-6OR: 68D
40/1
7
(7)
88-6OR: 82D
11/4
8
(8)
58-6OR: 76D
11/4
9
(9)
58-6OR: 84D
15/2
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Our Bad Girl (11/4), Madeitouttaharlan (11/4), Not A Secret (4/1), Gab's Lil Leaguer (9/2), Tiz Johnnie (15/2), Whiz Pass (11/1), Lil Sweetheart (11/1), Rocket Thunder (22/1), Return To Denis (40/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed