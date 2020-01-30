Meetings
01:53 Charles Town Thu 30 January 2020
1
(1)
58-8OR: 34
14/1
2
(2)
68-10OR: 45
12/1
3
(3)
58-8OR: 42D
40/1
4
(4)
48-10OR: 62
4/5
5
(5)
58-10OR: 52
15/2
6
(6)
48-8OR:
66/1
7
(7)
48-8OR: 52
6/1
8
(8)
48-10OR: 59BF
11/4
9
(9)
58-8OR: 32
50/1
10
(10)
48-10OR: 41
25/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Fappiano Rocket (4/5), The Big Storm (11/4), Brother Dan (6/1), King Of Blues (15/2), Quicken Runaway (12/1), Cryptosonde (14/1), Brutus Brae (25/1), Global First Class (40/1), Fast Ride (50/1), Deputy Bee (66/1)
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
