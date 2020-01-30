Meetings

01:25 Charles Town Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 4 - Allowance
  • 4f 110y, Fast
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$17,640.002nd$5,601.003rd$2,800.004th$1,960.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:01:29:43
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Hot Possebility56
58-6OR: 51
50/1
T: Wayne SparlingJ: Jason Simpson
2
(2)
Nellysford20
58-10OR: 87D
5/4
T: III Ollie Figgins,J: Luis Batista
3
(3)
Risksrhighpayislow47
68-10OR: 65D
28/1
T: Michael AtkinsJ: Antonio Lopez
4
(4)
Nice N' Broad20
48-10OR: 78D
2/1
T: Anthony RideouttJ: Wesley Ho
5
(5)
La Medalla De Oro20
58-10OR: 83D
11/4
T: David WaltersJ: Christian Hiraldo
7
(7)
My Lido Lady58
58-6OR: 55D
66/1
T: Donovan RaymondJ: Kelvin Morales (5)
8
(8)
House Of Love159
68-10OR: 77D
9/1
T: John DillowJ: Victor Rodriguez

Non-Runners

6
(6)
Hail To Leader46
48-6OR: 83
T: Claudio GonzalezJ: Angel Cruz

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Nellysford (5/4), Hail To Leader (8/5), Nice N' Broad (2/1), La Medalla De Oro (11/4), House Of Love (9/1), Risksrhighpayislow (28/1), Hot Possebility (50/1), My Lido Lady (66/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
15/8
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
9/4
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
4/1
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
5/1
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
8/1
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
12/1
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
12/1
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
16/1
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
40/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
