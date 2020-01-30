Meetings
01:25 Charles Town Thu 30 January 2020
1
(1)
58-6OR: 51
50/1
2
(2)
58-10OR: 87D
5/4
3
(3)
68-10OR: 65D
28/1
4
(4)
48-10OR: 78D
2/1
5
(5)
58-10OR: 83D
11/4
7
(7)
58-6OR: 55D
66/1
8
(8)
68-10OR: 77D
9/1
Non-Runners
6
(6)
Hail To Leader46
48-6OR: 83
T: Claudio GonzalezJ: Angel Cruz
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Nellysford (5/4), Hail To Leader (8/5), Nice N' Broad (2/1), La Medalla De Oro (11/4), House Of Love (9/1), Risksrhighpayislow (28/1), Hot Possebility (50/1), My Lido Lady (66/1)
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
