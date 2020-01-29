Meetings
13:12 Bordeaux Le Bouscat Wed 29 January 2020
1
(1)
Ezrakite25
60-0OR:
10/1
2
(2)
60-0OR:
16/1
3
(3)
60-0OR:
12/1
4
(4)
60-0OR:
12/1
5
(5)
60-0OR:
9/4
6
(6)
60-0OR:
80/1
7
(7)
60-0OR:
15/2
8
(8)
60-0OR:
11/4
9
(9)
60-0OR:
9/2
10
(10)
60-0OR:
12/1
11
(11)
60-0OR:
40/1
12
(12)
Eperon D'Or254
60-0OR:
50/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Ecalgrain (9/4), Escale Oceane (11/4), Eva De Gueriniere (9/2), Eudes De L'Aunay (15/2), Ezrakite (10/1), Epi Des Landes (12/1), Espit Chupitos (12/1), Emissoro (12/1), Elise De Beylev (16/1), Essential Charm (40/1), Eperon D'Or (50/1), Elara Frazeenne (80/1)
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
