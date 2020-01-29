Meetings
12:30 Bordeaux Le Bouscat Wed 29 January 2020
1
(1)
50-0OR:
18/1
2
(2)
50-0OR:
13/8
3
(3)
50-0OR:
9/1
4
(4)
50-0OR:
20/1
5
(5)
50-0OR:
6/5
6
(6)
50-0OR:
13/2
7
(7)
50-0OR:
22/1
8
(8)
50-0OR:
80/1
9
(9)
Feria Dream240
50-0OR:
14/1
10
(10)
50-0OR:
80/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Fleur D'erable (6/5), Feerie De L'isop (13/8), Fabiarelle (13/2), Forma De Blary (9/1), Feria Dream (14/1), First Lady (18/1), Future Blonde (20/1), Foudre Charentaise (22/1), Felicita D'ecouves (80/1), Flora De Fredlau (80/1)
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
