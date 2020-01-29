Meetings
11:30 Bordeaux Le Bouscat Wed 29 January 2020
1
40-0OR:
7/2
2
40-0OR:
40/1
3
40-0OR:
66/1
4
40-0OR:
66/1
5
40-0OR:
20/1
6
40-0OR:
20/1
7
40-0OR:
9/2
8
40-0OR:
14/1
9
40-0OR:
3/1
10
40-0OR:
5/1
11
Gueparde41
40-0OR:
13/2
12
40-0OR:
11/2
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Graziella De Ligny (3/1), Gisele Originale (7/2), Gentlemen Golfeur (9/2), Ginko Atout (5/1), Goldikova Lila (11/2), Gueparde (13/2), Guapa Du Cadran (14/1), Guess Du Vallon (20/1), Gibole De L'elle (20/1), Gloria Quick (40/1), Grandiose (66/1), Grazia D'ecouves (66/1)
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
