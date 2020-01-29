Meetings
11:00 Bordeaux Le Bouscat Wed 29 January 2020
1
90-0OR:
25/1
2
Cezio Du Rys577
80-0OR:
100/1
3
70-0OR:
22/1
4
Dakota Jack131
70-0OR:
33/1
5
70-0OR:
4/9
6
90-0OR:
80/1
7
90-0OR:
28/1
8
80-0OR:
15/2
9
100-0OR:
50/1
10
70-0OR:
7/1
11
Apache Fosca150
100-0OR:
40/1
12
90-0OR:
5/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Dream De Birdy (4/9), Blue Night (5/1), Django Justice (7/1), Calderon De Puch (15/2), Delight Extreme (22/1), Benny Grand Pre (25/1), Baron Dairpet (28/1), Dakota Jack (33/1), Apache Fosca (40/1), Aloes Phil (50/1), Blue Chip Ecus (80/1), Cezio Du Rys (100/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed