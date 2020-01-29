Meetings
01:40 Yonkers Wed 29 January 2020
1
(1)
1312-12OR:
4/1
2
(2)
610-10OR:
16/1
3
(3)
712-0OR:
16/1
4
(4)
510-5OR:
11/10
5
(5)
610-0OR:
7/2
6
(6)
511-1OR:
7/1
7
(7)
69-9OR:
20/1
8
(8)
610-13OR:
18/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Royaltywestho (11/10), Northern Swift (7/2), Kamwood Laughter N (4/1), Scwartz Bros Beaty (7/1), Dali Delight (16/1), Sweet You (16/1), Mylittlesurfergirl (18/1), Jk Jazzitup (20/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed