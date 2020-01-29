Meetings
00:05 Yonkers Wed 29 January 2020
1
(1)
711-11OR:
4/1
2
(2)
610-5OR:
7/1
3
(3)
1010-10OR:
5/1
4
(4)
911-1OR:
1/1
5
(5)
1210-0OR:
5/1
6
(6)
810-10OR:
33/1
7
(7)
512-12OR:
40/1
8
(8)
129-9OR:
33/1
Betting
Forecast
Keystone Honor (1/1), Jk Heaven Sent (4/1), Cc Big Boy Sam (5/1), Midnight Dylan N (5/1), Test Ride (7/1), Dreamzzzz R For U (33/1), Fcee N (33/1), Mansome (40/1)
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
