Meetings
15:45 Vincennes Tue 28 January 2020
1
(1)
50-0OR:
80/1
2
(2)
50-0OR:
7/2
3
(3)
50-0OR:
20/1
4
(4)
50-0OR:
11/8
6
(6)
50-0OR:
12/1
8
(8)
50-0OR:
33/1
9
(9)
50-0OR:
15/2
10
(10)
50-0OR:
18/1
11
(11)
50-0OR:
40/1
12
(12)
50-0OR:
5/2
13
(13)
50-0OR:
100/1
Non-Runners
5
(5)
Fortuna Avis8
50-0OR: -
T: F NivardJ: F Nivard
7
(7)
Fille Du Chene31
50-0OR: -
T: J MerJ: F Lagadeuc
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Rebella Matters (11/8), Flashdance (5/2), Florida Sport (7/2), Fiorentina Somolli (15/2), Fortuna Avis (9/1), Foraya De Cahot (12/1), Fille Du Chene (13/1), Fregate Island (18/1), Flora Quick (20/1), Fairy White (33/1), Zona Da (40/1), Fleur De Lys Delo (80/1), Catherine's Chic (100/1)
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
