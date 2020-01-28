Meetings

15:45 Vincennes Tue 28 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix De Laval - Attele
  • 1m 2f 96y, Standard
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner€23,850.002nd€13,250.003rd€7,420.004th€4,240.005th€2,650.006th€1,060.007th€530.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
(1)
Fleur De Lys Delo31
50-0OR:
80/1
T: A RogierJ: P Vercruysse
2
(2)
Florida Sport17
50-0OR:
7/2
T: D BlondJ: P J Pascual Lavanchy
3
(3)
Flora Quick18
50-0OR:
20/1
T: M EsperJ: G Gelormini
4
(4)
Rebella Matters18
50-0OR:
11/8
T: J M BazireJ: J M Bazire
6
(6)
Foraya De Cahot31
50-0OR:
12/1
T: E AudebertJ: E Audebert
8
(8)
Fairy White18
50-0OR:
33/1
T: C H GallierJ: Y Lebourgeois
9
(9)
Fiorentina Somolli18
50-0OR:
15/2
T: J CompasJ: A Abrivard
10
(10)
Fregate Island10
50-0OR:
18/1
T: B GoopJ: B Goop
11
(11)
Zona Da
50-0OR:
40/1
T: H E BondoJ: J Ph Monclin
12
(12)
Flashdance9
50-0OR:
5/2
T: R AebischerJ: M Abrivard
13
(13)
Catherine's Chic9
50-0OR:
100/1
T: H RorgemoenJ: F Ouvrie

Non-Runners

5
(5)
Fortuna Avis8
50-0OR: -
T: F NivardJ: F Nivard
7
(7)
Fille Du Chene31
50-0OR: -
T: J MerJ: F Lagadeuc

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Rebella Matters (11/8), Flashdance (5/2), Florida Sport (7/2), Fiorentina Somolli (15/2), Fortuna Avis (9/1), Foraya De Cahot (12/1), Fille Du Chene (13/1), Fregate Island (18/1), Flora Quick (20/1), Fairy White (33/1), Zona Da (40/1), Fleur De Lys Delo (80/1), Catherine's Chic (100/1)

