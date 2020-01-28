Meetings

15:10 Vincennes Tue 28 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix D'yvetot - Attele
  • 1m 2f 96y, Standard
  • 16 Runners
  • Winner€13,050.002nd€7,250.003rd€4,060.004th€2,320.005th€1,450.006th€581.007th€290.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
(1)
Flyer Du Noyer21
50-0OR:
5/1
T: J L BigeonJ: B Robin
2
(2)
Forrest Gede28
50-0OR:
11/2
T: T Le BellerJ: G Gelormini
3
(3)
Forever D'ecajeul28
50-0OR:
11/2
T: B GoopJ: B Goop
4
(4)
Full Blood Ranais21
50-0OR:
4/1
T: M BezierJ: M Bezier
5
(5)
Fitzroy21
50-0OR:
10/1
T: B BourgoinJ: M Mottier
6
(6)
Fakir Du Vallon21
50-0OR:
40/1
T: P H TernisienJ: Ph Ternisien
7
(7)
Flamenco Quick40
50-0OR:
16/1
T: M EsperJ: A Lamy
8
(8)
Fute Burois21
50-0OR:
18/1
T: P DessartreJ: F Lecanu
9
(9)
First De Beauvalet28
50-0OR:
7/2
T: J GroizeauJ: E Raffin
10
(10)
Florian Beco70
50-0OR:
11/1
T: M BezierJ: F Nivard
11
(11)
Frichti28
50-0OR:
50/1
T: J VanmeerbeckJ: J Vanmeerbeck
12
(12)
Flores De Godrel15
50-0OR:
66/1
T: W BigeonJ: W Bigeon
13
(13)
Furyo Des Rioults28
50-0OR:
40/1
T: A GarandeauJ: A Garandeau
14
(14)
French Arctic11
50-0OR:
25/1
T: A H PostJ: A Abrivard
15
(15)
Frisson D'Occagnes28
50-0OR:
22/1
T: A RigoJ: P ph Ploquin
16
(16)
Focus Quick61
50-0OR:
80/1
T: M EsperJ: J Ph Monclin

Betting

Forecast

First De Beauvalet (7/2), Full Blood Ranais (4/1), Flyer Du Noyer (5/1), Forrest Gede (11/2), Forever D'ecajeul (11/2), Fitzroy (10/1), Florian Beco (11/1), Flamenco Quick (16/1), Fute Burois (18/1), Frisson D'Occagnes (22/1), French Arctic (25/1), Fakir Du Vallon (40/1), Furyo Des Rioults (40/1), Frichti (50/1), Flores De Godrel (66/1), Focus Quick (80/1)

