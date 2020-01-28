15:10 Vincennes Tue 28 January 2020
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
First De Beauvalet (7/2), Full Blood Ranais (4/1), Flyer Du Noyer (5/1), Forrest Gede (11/2), Forever D'ecajeul (11/2), Fitzroy (10/1), Florian Beco (11/1), Flamenco Quick (16/1), Fute Burois (18/1), Frisson D'Occagnes (22/1), French Arctic (25/1), Fakir Du Vallon (40/1), Furyo Des Rioults (40/1), Frichti (50/1), Flores De Godrel (66/1), Focus Quick (80/1)
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.