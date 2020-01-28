Meetings
12:50 Vincennes Tue 28 January 2020
1
60-0OR:
80/1
2
60-0OR:
25/1
3
60-0OR:
4/1
4
60-0OR:
5/1
5
60-0OR:
3/1
6
60-0OR:
50/1
7
60-0OR:
6/1
8
60-0OR:
12/1
9
Escapade12
60-0OR:
18/1
11
Elvetica12
60-0OR:
25/1
12
60-0OR:
4/1
13
60-0OR:
50/1
14
60-0OR:
28/1
15
60-0OR:
8/1
Non-Runners
10
Vanity Luis5
60-0OR: -
T: Mlle M GibonJ: G Gelormini
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Espana Haufor (3/1), Elene Bourgeoise (4/1), Ensoleillee (4/1), Emone Cruz (5/1), Havefunwithme (6/1), Egerie Quesnot (8/1), Energie D'echal (12/1), Escapade (18/1), Estocade Bleue (25/1), Elvetica (25/1), Vanity Luis (25/1), Energy Du Bouffey (28/1), Express Lady (50/1), Enora De Piencourt (50/1), Evidence Fly (80/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
