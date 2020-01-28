Meetings

12:50 Vincennes Tue 28 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix Andre Louis Dreux - Attele
  • 1m 6f 36y, Standard
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner€19,350.002nd€10,750.003rd€6,020.004th€3,440.005th€2,150.006th€860.007th€430.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Evidence Fly10
60-0OR:
80/1
T: J DuboisJ: J Dubois
2
Estocade Bleue21
60-0OR:
25/1
T: E RuaultJ: A Abrivard
3
Ensoleillee21
60-0OR:
4/1
T: Bert LefevreJ: A Lherete
4
Emone Cruz21
60-0OR:
5/1
T: N BridaultJ: F Lagadeuc
5
Espana Haufor27
60-0OR:
3/1
T: C H BigeonJ: C H J Bigeon
6
Express Lady27
60-0OR:
50/1
T: G a PouJ: G A Pou Pou
7
Havefunwithme24
60-0OR:
6/1
T: J UntersteinerJ: B Goop
8
Energie D'echal37
60-0OR:
12/1
T: D DauverneJ: E Raffin
9
Escapade12
60-0OR:
18/1
T: J BruneauJ: J Ph Monclin
11
Elvetica12
60-0OR:
25/1
T: V BoulogneJ: V Boulogne
12
Elene Bourgeoise37
60-0OR:
4/1
T: J PlanchardJ: M Abrivard
13
Enora De Piencourt12
60-0OR:
50/1
T: F BlandinJ: F Blandin
14
Energy Du Bouffey12
60-0OR:
28/1
T: M LenoirJ: M Lenoir
15
Egerie Quesnot12
60-0OR:
8/1
T: R JajoletJ: F Nivard

Non-Runners

10
Vanity Luis5
60-0OR: -
T: Mlle M GibonJ: G Gelormini

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Espana Haufor (3/1), Elene Bourgeoise (4/1), Ensoleillee (4/1), Emone Cruz (5/1), Havefunwithme (6/1), Egerie Quesnot (8/1), Energie D'echal (12/1), Escapade (18/1), Estocade Bleue (25/1), Elvetica (25/1), Vanity Luis (25/1), Energy Du Bouffey (28/1), Express Lady (50/1), Enora De Piencourt (50/1), Evidence Fly (80/1)

