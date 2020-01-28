Meetings

22:42 Turf Paradise Tue 28 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 7 - Claiming
  • 1m, Fast
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$4,410.002nd$1,400.003rd$700.004th$489.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:22:45:26
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Thisismystory7
68-12OR: 75
40/1
T: Cindy CumminsJ: Michael Ybarra
2
(2)
Shackleford Banks8
98-12OR: 88D
7/1
T: Juan SilvaJ: Heribert Martinez
4
(4)
Silent Paradise17
78-12OR: 76D
33/1
T: Curt FergusonJ: Jorge Bourdieu
5
(5)
Forever The Chief24
78-12OR: 85D
14/1
T: Bruce DillenbeckJ: Denny Velazquez
7
(7)
Hat In The Ring16
68-12OR: 81D
9/1
T: Greg WolfeJ: Kassie Guglielmino
8
(8)
Awesome Slate15
78-12OR: 91D
11/8
T: Esteban MartinezJ: Scott Stevens
9
(9)
Thin Line10
48-12OR: 92D
5/4
T: Juan SilvaJ: Alex Cruz

Non-Runners

3
(3)
Jen Lors Legacy30
78-12OR: 76
T: Jeffrey FaulknerJ: Carl Williams
6
(6)
Music Giant8
78-12OR: 88
T: Juan GutierrezJ: Luis Valenzuela

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Thin Line (5/4), Awesome Slate (11/8), Shackleford Banks (7/1), Hat In The Ring (9/1), Forever The Chief (14/1), Music Giant (15/1), Jen Lors Legacy (20/1), Silent Paradise (33/1), Thisismystory (40/1)

