Meetings
22:14 Turf Paradise Tue 28 January 2020
1
(1)
58-12OR: 65D
20/1
2
(2)
88-12OR: 64D
7/1
3
(3)
78-12OR: 58
11/1
4
(4)
88-12OR: 49D
40/1
5
(5)
78-12OR: 53D
40/1
6
(6)
68-12OR: 72D
9/4
7
(7)
78-12OR: 67D
12/1
8
(8)
48-12OR: 35
66/1
9
(9)
48-12OR: 67D
5/2
10
(10)
58-12OR: 69D
9/4
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Bella Galina (9/4), Tomorrow's Mine (9/4), California Appeal (5/2), She Got Away (7/1), String Bikini (11/1), Stately Command (12/1), Charming Jilly B (20/1), Bandolera's Gold (40/1), Devil's Wildcat (40/1), Tooclosetocall (66/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed