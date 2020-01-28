Meetings
20:40 Turf Paradise Tue 28 January 2020
1
(1)
Fiery Cause158
48-12OR: 78D
11/10
2
(2)
48-12OR: 62
16/1
3
(3)
48-12OR: 69
15/2
4
(4)
Shy39
68-12OR: 74D
8/1
5
(5)
48-12OR: 57
4/1
6
(6)
48-12OR: 55
50/1
8
(8)
La Mer20
48-12OR: 60
10/3
Non-Runners
7
(7)
She Looks Proud20
68-12OR: 65
T: Curt FergusonJ: Alex Anaya
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Fiery Cause (11/10), La Mer (10/3), Warning Belle (4/1), She Looks Proud (6/1), Jadey At The Bar (15/2), Shy (8/1), Dat Cat Miracle (16/1), Unbridled Stormy (50/1)
Rule 4
Rule 4 applies to board prices only - deduction 15p in the pound
