Meetings
19:40 Turf Paradise Tue 28 January 2020
1
(1)
Despotic15
38-9OR: 65
9/4
2
(2)
38-9OR: 57
9/1
3
(3)
38-9OR:
9/2
4
(4)
38-9OR: 73
10/3
5
(5)
38-9OR:
15/2
6
(6)
38-9OR: 61
11/2
7
(7)
38-9OR: 56
15/2
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Despotic (9/4), Have A Lil Pepper (10/3), Wise River Ray (9/2), Capital Reef (11/2), King T'challa (15/2), Always Working (15/2), Fresh One (9/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed