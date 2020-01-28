Meetings
22:52 Sunland Park Tue 28 January 2020
1
(1)
My Bull14
78-12OR: 57
20/1
2
(2)
88-12OR: 58D
40/1
3
(3)
Quien Es11
48-12OR: 69
33/1
4
(4)
78-12OR: 70D
10/1
5
(5)
78-12OR: 53
40/1
6
(6)
Tucker D28
58-12OR: 72D
6/1
7
(7)
58-12OR: 71D
4/1
8
(8)
G M Gage17
88-12OR: 76D
7/1
9
(9)
78-12OR: 78D
3/1
10
(10)
58-12OR: 74D
7/4
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Trust The Van (7/4), Mr. Digger (3/1), Mcclassic (4/1), Tucker D (6/1), G M Gage (7/1), Hit A Lick (10/1), My Bull (20/1), Quien Es (33/1), Fancy Stripe (40/1), Sunday Shrimp (40/1)
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
