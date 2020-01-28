Meetings

22:52 Sunland Park Tue 28 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 9 - Claiming
  • 1m, Fast
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$7,624.002nd$2,421.003rd$1,210.004th$847.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:23:08:31
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
My Bull14
78-12OR: 57
20/1
T: Anthony BleaJ: Casey Chavez
2
(2)
Fancy Stripe14
88-12OR: 58D
40/1
T: Jaime AldavazJ: Ricardo Jaime
3
(3)
Quien Es11
48-12OR: 69
33/1
T: Luis RojeroJ: Francisco Amparan
4
(4)
Hit A Lick14
78-12OR: 70D
10/1
T: Luis RojeroJ: Ry Eikleberry
5
(5)
Sunday Shrimp14
78-12OR: 53
40/1
T: Stephanie EsparzaJ: Alfredo Juarez Jr
6
(6)
Tucker D28
58-12OR: 72D
6/1
T: Martin CabralJ: Enrique Gomez
7
(7)
Mcclassic17
58-12OR: 71D
4/1
T: Miguel HernandezJ: Luis Rodriguez
8
(8)
G M Gage17
88-12OR: 76D
7/1
T: Gary CrossJ: Shane Laviolette
9
(9)
Mr. Digger28
78-12OR: 78D
3/1
T: Bart HoneJ: Elvin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Trust The Van9
58-12OR: 74D
7/4
T: Susan ArnettJ: Francisco Arrieta

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Trust The Van (7/4), Mr. Digger (3/1), Mcclassic (4/1), Tucker D (6/1), G M Gage (7/1), Hit A Lick (10/1), My Bull (20/1), Quien Es (33/1), Fancy Stripe (40/1), Sunday Shrimp (40/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
15/8
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
9/4
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
4/1
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
5/1
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
8/1
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
12/1
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
12/1
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
16/1
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
40/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby