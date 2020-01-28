Meetings
22:25 Sunland Park Tue 28 January 2020
1
(1)
68-9OR: 83D
11/4
2
(2)
48-9OR: 77BFD
25/1
3
(3)
88-12OR: 86D
10/3
4
(4)
58-9OR: 86D
25/1
5
(5)
58-9OR: 71D
40/1
6
(6)
78-12OR: 85D
7/1
7
(7)
58-9OR: 89D
12/1
8
(8)
78-9OR: 89D
7/2
9
(9)
68-12OR: 74D
3/1
Non-Runners
10
(10)
Four Star Saint21
78-9OR: 82
T: Simon BuechlerJ: Luis Rodriguez
11
(11)
Knuckle Ball17
58-12OR: 80
T: Justin EvansJ: Ry Eikleberry
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Blazing Away (11/4), Big Hitter (3/1), Golly Gee (10/3), E J's Gold (7/2), Knuckle Ball (6/1), Me Darlin Rod (7/1), Gee Whiz Who (12/1), Four Star Saint (12/1), Full Of Drive (25/1), Gonna' Rock N Roll (25/1), On The Low Down (40/1)
Rule 4
Rule 4 applies to board prices only - deduction 5p in the pound
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
