22:25 Sunland Park Tue 28 January 2020

  Race 8 - Starter Optional Claiming
  • 5f 110y, Fast
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$12,412.002nd$3,939.003rd$1,970.004th$1,379.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:22:36:36
1
(1)
Blazing Away21
68-9OR: 83D
11/4
T: Justin EvansJ: Francisco Arrieta
2
(2)
Full Of Drive21
48-9OR: 77BFD
25/1
T: R SedilloJ: Miguel Perez
3
(3)
Golly Gee42
88-12OR: 86D
10/3
T: Casey LambertJ: Luis Contreras
4
(4)
Gonna' Rock N Roll21
58-9OR: 86D
25/1
T: Homero GutierrezJ: Luis Negron
5
(5)
On The Low Down78
58-9OR: 71D
40/1
T: Martin OronaJ: Armando Romero (5)
6
(6)
Me Darlin Rod42
78-12OR: 85D
7/1
T: Greg GreenJ: Alejandro Medellin
7
(7)
Gee Whiz Who21
58-9OR: 89D
12/1
T: Temple RushtonJ: Isaias Enriquez
8
(8)
E J's Gold21
78-9OR: 89D
7/2
T: Arturo ChavezJ: Frank Reyes
9
(9)
Big Hitter21
68-12OR: 74D
3/1
T: Esteban RamirezJ: Ken Tohill

Non-Runners

10
(10)
Four Star Saint21
78-9OR: 82
T: Simon BuechlerJ: Luis Rodriguez
11
(11)
Knuckle Ball17
58-12OR: 80
T: Justin EvansJ: Ry Eikleberry

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Blazing Away (11/4), Big Hitter (3/1), Golly Gee (10/3), E J's Gold (7/2), Knuckle Ball (6/1), Me Darlin Rod (7/1), Gee Whiz Who (12/1), Four Star Saint (12/1), Full Of Drive (25/1), Gonna' Rock N Roll (25/1), On The Low Down (40/1)

Rule 4 applies to board prices only - deduction 5p in the pound

