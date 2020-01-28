Meetings
21:58 Sunland Park Tue 28 January 2020
1
(1)
Tee Cep240
58-12OR: 39D
25/1
2
(2)
58-12OR: 66
5/1
3
(3)
58-12OR: 64D
9/2
4
(4)
48-12OR: 56
20/1
5
(5)
48-12OR: 71BF
4/5
6
(6)
88-12OR: 51
25/1
7
(7)
48-12OR: 53D
10/1
8
(8)
Cordes14
68-12OR: 51D
20/1
9
(9)
48-12OR: 47D
14/1
10
(10)
48-12OR: 50D
12/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Drive Thru Gary (4/5), Saltie Fire (9/2), Strike A Storm (5/1), Lester's Memory (10/1), Forgotten Slew (12/1), Indian Dragon (14/1), Gerda's Gone (20/1), Cordes (20/1), Indio Sonador (25/1), Tee Cep (25/1)
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
