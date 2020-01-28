Meetings
20:41 Sunland Park Tue 28 January 2020
1
(1)
58-12OR: 77D
4/1
2
(2)
48-12OR: 68
14/1
3
(3)
48-12OR: 71BFD
8/1
4
(4)
108-12OR: 58D
33/1
5
(5)
Full Sun141
78-12OR: 56D
25/1
6
(6)
Avenatti17
58-12OR: 74
5/4
7
(7)
48-12OR: 71D
5/2
8
(8)
Buddy P.11
58-12OR: 61
14/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Avenatti (5/4), Memory Taker (5/2), Just Call Me Ken (4/1), Shanghaied Roo (8/1), Buddy P. (14/1), Bubba Nightlinger (14/1), Full Sun (25/1), Classy Homewrecker (33/1)
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
