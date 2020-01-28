Meetings
20:15 Sunland Park Tue 28 January 2020
1
(1)
38-10OR: 39
12/1
2
(2)
38-10OR: 38
14/1
3
(3)
38-10OR: 53BF
9/4
4
(4)
38-10OR:
10/1
6
(6)
38-10OR: 37
3/1
7
(7)
38-10OR: 39
5/1
8
(8)
Skip Bo41
38-10OR: 31
25/1
9
(9)
38-10OR: 33
6/1
10
(10)
38-10OR: 81
7/1
Non-Runners
5
(5)
Final Judgment11
38-10OR: -
T: Mario FernandezJ: Reyes Gomez
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Jewel Of Navarone (9/4), Surf N Delmar (3/1), Sixth Gear (5/1), Engagement Ring (6/1), Diabolical Turn (7/1), Shio (10/1), Let's Wager (12/1), Final Judgment (12/1), Stacking Rocks (14/1), Skip Bo (25/1)
