Meetings
19:50 Sunland Park Tue 28 January 2020
2
(2)
68-8OR: 95D
14/1
3
(3)
58-8OR: 98D
7/1
4
(4)
58-11OR: 95D
7/4
5
(5)
78-11OR: 96D
4/1
6
(6)
78-11OR: 101
3/1
7
(7)
68-11OR: 89D
5/1
Non-Runners
1
(1)
Iron Britches21
48-11OR: 85
T: Justin EvansJ: Shannon Beauregard
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
One Stop Shop (7/4), Deputy's Echo (3/1), Sky Defence (4/1), L. A. Tower (5/1), Iron Britches (5/1), Wilmas Irish Rover (7/1), Five Star Kip (14/1)
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
