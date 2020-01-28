19:25 Southwell Tue 28 January 2020
Triple AW winner on other surfaces. 1lb higher than his last winning mark, and has proved very competitive from this mark in three of his last four runs. Yet to show his best in two runs here, but can't rule him out.
7f Wolverhampton win in 2017 remains his only one from 12 attempts. Well treated here based on his form of then, but not quite so good recently, including when 4L second her two starts ago, from 1lb higher. More needed.
Dual C&D winner here, the more recent coming two starts ago in a 0-65, when 4lb lower. Another good effort from that mark last time. Clearly needs to raise the bar a little more, but entitled to enter calculations.
16-1 winner over C&D 13-months ago, when 4lb higher. Would have strong claims based on her form here last spring, but has been a long way below that in two runs this winter, so plenty to prove at present.
Triple C&D winner, the latest last March coming when he was 6lb higher. Would clearly be a threat if new headgear combination can help him get back to that level, but has had a few recent chances and not easy to be confident he will revive.
Multiple course winner over 5f/6f, the latest being last time out over this trip, when keeping on well to win a 0-60 from a 3lb lower mark. Would have to be considered if able to reproduce that effort in higher grade, but has that to prove.
Broke his duck at the 15th attempt last time out when making all in a Chelmsford maiden (5f; first-time visor). Had chances from today's mark in handicaps prior to that, so needs to step up on those efforts to have any chance of following-up.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Global Melody (3/1), Mulzim (7/2), Red Stripes (7/2), Tathmeen (5/1), Moveonup (8/1), Warrior's Valley (9/1), Eternal Sun (16/1)
Verdict
- Global Melody
- Tathmeen
- Warrior's Valley
Video Replay
Log in for access to this exclusive content.
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.