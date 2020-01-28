Meetings

19:25 Southwell Tue 28 January 2020

  • Betway Casino Handicap (Class 5)
  • 4f 214y, Standard
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner£3,429.002nd£1,020.003rd£510.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Winning time:58.29sOff time:19:25:18
1
(6)
Tathmeen9
59-7OR: 70D
5/1
T: A BrittainJ: Cam Hardie

Triple AW winner on other surfaces. 1lb higher than his last winning mark, and has proved very competitive from this mark in three of his last four runs. Yet to show his best in two runs here, but can't rule him out.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(1)
Mulzim15
69-5OR: 68
7/2
T: M MurphyJ: Daniel Muscutt

7f Wolverhampton win in 2017 remains his only one from 12 attempts. Well treated here based on his form of then, but not quite so good recently, including when 4L second her two starts ago, from 1lb higher. More needed.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(4)
Global Melodyt,v16
59-5OR: 68CD
3/1
T: P S McEnteeJ: Grace McEntee (7)

Dual C&D winner here, the more recent coming two starts ago in a 0-65, when 4lb lower. Another good effort from that mark last time. Clearly needs to raise the bar a little more, but entitled to enter calculations.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(5)
Eternal Sun23
59-4OR: 67CD
16/1
T: I FurtadoJ: Jason Hart

16-1 winner over C&D 13-months ago, when 4lb higher. Would have strong claims based on her form here last spring, but has been a long way below that in two runs this winter, so plenty to prove at present.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
5
(3)
Warrior's Valleyb1,t6
59-2OR: 65CD
9/1
T: D C GriffithsJ: Phil Dennis

Triple C&D winner, the latest last March coming when he was 6lb higher. Would clearly be a threat if new headgear combination can help him get back to that level, but has had a few recent chances and not easy to be confident he will revive.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
6
(2)
Red Stripesb13
88-10OR: 59CD
7/2
T: Mrs L WilliamsonJ: B A Curtis

Multiple course winner over 5f/6f, the latest being last time out over this trip, when keeping on well to win a 0-60 from a 3lb lower mark. Would have to be considered if able to reproduce that effort in higher grade, but has that to prove.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(7)
Moveonupv14
48-10OR: 59D
8/1
T: Miss Gay KellewayJ: L Morris

Broke his duck at the 15th attempt last time out when making all in a Chelmsford maiden (5f; first-time visor). Had chances from today's mark in handicaps prior to that, so needs to step up on those efforts to have any chance of following-up.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Global Melody (3/1), Mulzim (7/2), Red Stripes (7/2), Tathmeen (5/1), Moveonup (8/1), Warrior's Valley (9/1), Eternal Sun (16/1)

Verdict

Tathmeen can't be ruled out after just two abortive attempts on this surface, and otherwise can have a case made, while Moveonup needs to improve on previous handicap form to be winning again. Red Stripes is another with a bit to prove in this grade, but merits respect, while Warrior's Valley is well treated if blinkers can get him back on track. However, GLOBAL MELODY goes well here and wouldn't need to pull out much more to make it a third C&D success.
  1. Global Melody
  2. Tathmeen
  3. Warrior's Valley

Video Replay

