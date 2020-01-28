18:25 Southwell Tue 28 January 2020
Won one of these contests on his final start for David O'Meara last May and followed up on his first run for David Pipe at Windsor. Didn't take as well to hurdling and sold for £8,000 in December. Well treated on these terms and should go close.
Four-time course winner over 7f-1m, though none since March 2018. Still proved up to winning both a seller and a claimer at Wolverhampton last year, but more needed on these terms, based on his recent handicap form.
Scored here in a claimer (6f) in November and has been within a few pounds of that in handicaps in two of her last three starts. Not well treated on these terms compared to a handicap, however, so likely to be found wanting.
Has earned six of her seven AW wins at this venue, over 7f/1m. Arrives seeking a hat-trick after success at Lingfield (1m2f, Polytrack) and back here over C&D. More needed on these terms, but she wouldn't be the biggest shock winner.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Mister Music (5/4), Bond Angel (15/8), Bedtime Bella (9/2), Ballard Down (7/1)
Verdict
- Ballard Down
- Bond Angel
- Mister Music
Video Replay
