Meetings

18:25 Southwell Tue 28 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Bombardier 'March To Your Own Drum' Claiming Stakes (Class 6)
  • 1m 13y, Standard
  • 4 Runners
  • Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:1m 44.26sOff time:18:25:32
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(4)
Ballard Downv78
79-1OR: 90D
7/1
T: Alexandra DunnJ: Daniel Muscutt

Won one of these contests on his final start for David O'Meara last May and followed up on his first run for David Pipe at Windsor. Didn't take as well to hurdling and sold for £8,000 in December. Well treated on these terms and should go close.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(3)
Mister Music27
118-12OR: 74CD
5/4
T: A W CarrollJ: B A Curtis

Four-time course winner over 7f-1m, though none since March 2018. Still proved up to winning both a seller and a claimer at Wolverhampton last year, but more needed on these terms, based on his recent handicap form.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(2)
Bedtime Bellav6
48-9OR: 67C
9/2
T: M ApplebyJ: L Morris

Scored here in a claimer (6f) in November and has been within a few pounds of that in handicaps in two of her last three starts. Not well treated on these terms compared to a handicap, however, so likely to be found wanting.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(1)
Bond Angel13
58-9OR: 68CD
15/8
T: P D EvansJ: C Lee

Has earned six of her seven AW wins at this venue, over 7f/1m. Arrives seeking a hat-trick after success at Lingfield (1m2f, Polytrack) and back here over C&D. More needed on these terms, but she wouldn't be the biggest shock winner.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Mister Music (5/4), Bond Angel (15/8), Bedtime Bella (9/2), Ballard Down (7/1)

Verdict

Bond Angel has to be respected chasing a hat-trick, despite not being favoured by the race conditions, but when one who is well treated is BALLARD DOWN, and he is taken to add another win to his CV. Mister Music and Bedtime Bella should be battling for third.
  1. Ballard Down
  2. Bond Angel
  3. Mister Music

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
15/8
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
9/4
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
4/1
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
5/1
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
8/1
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
12/1
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
12/1
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
16/1
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
40/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby