Verdict

Gulliver Wasntexpectingthat Zylan

The presence ofgives this a bit of a lop-sided look. It won't be easy from this mark for him after a break, but he is the class act in the race and that will hopefully be good enough to earn him another win on his Fibresand debut.andhead up the list of those who will be waiting to lower his colours if he returns below par.