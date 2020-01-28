17:55 Southwell Tue 28 January 2020
Last seen winning a big field class 2 sprint at York (6f, soft) in October, when 4lb lower. Triple AW winner. Yet to try this surface, but his ability to handle slow turf should stand him in good stead. Has won when fresh. Contender.
Triple C&D winner, including on his last visit, when he won a 0-85 readily, from a mark of 85. Not as good from this mark last time, however, so has plenty to prove in this class of contest.
Dual Polytrack winner over 6f/7f, the latter coming at Lingfield last month, when 6lb lower. Ran well back there from today's mark last time. Can probably handle this surface on his first try, but needs to show some more improvement to win.
Six-time course winner over 5f/6f, the latest coming earlier this month in a class 4 event. Went close again last time in a 0-95, and he looks a serious contender on that evidence.
Triple 5f winner here, two of those coming earlier this month in lower grades. 10lb hike put paid to him at Wolverhampton last time, so needs to raise the bar to win at this level.
A recent convert to AW, and has done well by winning three of his four starts, all at Newcastle over 6f. The latest of those was done easily from 7lb lower in a 0-75. Needs more than that on his Fibresand debut stepped up in grade. Not ruled out.
