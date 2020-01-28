Meetings

17:55 Southwell Tue 28 January 2020

  • Betway Handicap (Class 2)
  • 6f 16y, Standard
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner£12,450.002nd£3,728.003rd£1,864.004th£932.005th£466.006th£234.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Winning time:1m 13.91sOff time:17:56:06
1
(7)
Gulliverp,t108
69-7OR: 104D
9/2
T: D O'MearaJ: Jason Hart

Last seen winning a big field class 2 sprint at York (6f, soft) in October, when 4lb lower. Triple AW winner. Yet to try this surface, but his ability to handle slow turf should stand him in good stead. Has won when fresh. Contender.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(5)
Katheefa10
68-7OR: 90CD
10/3
T: Mrs R CarrJ: J P Sullivan

Triple C&D winner, including on his last visit, when he won a 0-85 readily, from a mark of 85. Not as good from this mark last time, however, so has plenty to prove in this class of contest.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(3)
Typhoon Ten17
48-6OR: 89D
6/1
T: R HannonJ: David Probert

Dual Polytrack winner over 6f/7f, the latter coming at Lingfield last month, when 6lb lower. Ran well back there from today's mark last time. Can probably handle this surface on his first try, but needs to show some more improvement to win.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(4)
Zylan5
88-4OR: 87CD
7/2
T: Roger FellJ: Cam Hardie

Six-time course winner over 5f/6f, the latest coming earlier this month in a class 4 event. Went close again last time in a 0-95, and he looks a serious contender on that evidence.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(2)
Zapper Cassv9
78-3OR: 86CD
16/1
T: M ApplebyJ: L Morris

Triple 5f winner here, two of those coming earlier this month in lower grades. 10lb hike put paid to him at Wolverhampton last time, so needs to raise the bar to win at this level.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(6)
Wasntexpectingthat11
48-2OR: 85D
11/4
T: R A FaheyJ: S P Davis (3)

A recent convert to AW, and has done well by winning three of his four starts, all at Newcastle over 6f. The latest of those was done easily from 7lb lower in a 0-75. Needs more than that on his Fibresand debut stepped up in grade. Not ruled out.

Last RunWatch last race

7
(1)
Samovar5
58-2OR: 79
T: S DixonJ: K T O'Neill

Last year's winner is unavailable

Forecast

Wasntexpectingthat (11/4), Katheefa (10/3), Zylan (7/2), Gulliver (9/2), Typhoon Ten (6/1), Zapper Cass (16/1), Samovar (16/1)

Verdict

The presence of GULLIVER gives this a bit of a lop-sided look. It won't be easy from this mark for him after a break, but he is the class act in the race and that will hopefully be good enough to earn him another win on his Fibresand debut. Zylan and Wasntexpectingthat head up the list of those who will be waiting to lower his colours if he returns below par.
  1. Gulliver
  2. Wasntexpectingthat
  3. Zylan

