16:55 Southwell Tue 28 January 2020
Former Dermot Weld-trained filly who was 0-5 for him, putting up her best effort so far in a Cork fillies' maiden (1m4f, yld/soft) last October. Changed hands for 70,000gns last month and probably one to watch dropped in trip on stable debut.
Half-brother to a moderate maiden from just four start under both codes. Dan won here over 7f (from BHA mark of 63; best OR 66). Trainer 17% (3-18) with her older AW horses this season. Market check on debut.
€340,000 purchase. Went close on debut at Dundalk (1m, Polytrack) in November. Improved on that when scoring over 7f back there last month. Could have been found a good opportunity to follow-up under a penalty here.
Best of his three runs so far came here (7f) on the second one, when 3½L runner-up. Possible to pick holes in that form and he also has a bit to prove after his latest Lingfield run when upped to 1m2f.
Showed some promise on his second start, but his efforts either side of that leave him with plenty to prove on this occasion.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Dune Of Pilat (1/4), Itsallaboutluck (11/2), Looktothelight (8/1), Proxy (14/1), Sleeper Queen (50/1)
Verdict
- Dune Of Pilat
- Sleeper Queen
- Proxy
