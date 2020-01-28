Meetings

16:55 Southwell Tue 28 January 2020

  • Bombardier Golden Beer Novice Stakes (Class 5)
  • 1m 13y, Standard
  • 5 Runners
  • Winner£3,429.002nd£1,020.003rd£510.004th£255.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Weighed In

Winning time:1m 43.29sOff time:16:57:07
1
(3)
Proxy74
49-9OR: 71
14/1
T: M ApplebyJ: Alistair Rawlinson

Former Dermot Weld-trained filly who was 0-5 for him, putting up her best effort so far in a Cork fillies' maiden (1m4f, yld/soft) last October. Changed hands for 70,000gns last month and probably one to watch dropped in trip on stable debut.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(5)
Sleeper Queen
49-9OR:
50/1
T: Miss Gay KellewayJ: George Rooke (7)

Half-brother to a moderate maiden from just four start under both codes. Dan won here over 7f (from BHA mark of 63; best OR 66). Trainer 17% (3-18) with her older AW horses this season. Market check on debut.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(4)
Dune Of Pilat39
39-1OR: 92
1/4
T: J P O'BrienJ: S M Crosse (3)

€340,000 purchase. Went close on debut at Dundalk (1m, Polytrack) in November. Improved on that when scoring over 7f back there last month. Could have been found a good opportunity to follow-up under a penalty here.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(1)
Itsallaboutluck31
38-8OR: 71
11/2
T: R HughesJ: F Norton

Best of his three runs so far came here (7f) on the second one, when 3½L runner-up. Possible to pick holes in that form and he also has a bit to prove after his latest Lingfield run when upped to 1m2f.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(2)
Looktothelight108
38-8OR: 73
8/1
T: J A OsborneJ: Nicola Currie

Showed some promise on his second start, but his efforts either side of that leave him with plenty to prove on this occasion.

Last RunWatch last race

Betting

Forecast

Dune Of Pilat (1/4), Itsallaboutluck (11/2), Looktothelight (8/1), Proxy (14/1), Sleeper Queen (50/1)

Verdict

Although he has it to prove on this surface, the expensive DUNE OF PILAT looks to have been found a good opportunity to add a second win to his CV now back up in trip. Sleeper Queen looks interesting on debut, though will need to better what he dam achieved to have any chance, while Proxy is in the hands of a trainer who excels here, so don't rule out better on her stable debut. Itsallaboutluck acts on the surface and isn't ruled out of the money.
  1. Dune Of Pilat
  2. Sleeper Queen
  3. Proxy

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

