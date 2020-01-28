Meetings
10:55 Pau Tue 28 January 2020
1
611-4OR:
5/2
2
711-2OR:
10/1
3
1211-0OR:
25/1
4
811-0OR:
16/1
5
810-12OR:
20/1
6
Djaplu1287
810-10OR:
33/1
7
710-10OR:
10/3
8
Leon Malpicb41
1210-7OR: CD
20/1
9
Conan Doyle654
810-5OR: C
9/4
10
Sangaro1092
1410-5OR:
33/1
11
1010-3OR:
15/2
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Conan Doyle (9/4), Manhol Aa (5/2), Aurfevre Aa (10/3), Argese De La Brunie (15/2), Sacha Malpic Aa (10/1), Catsou Des Maj (16/1), Chamrock Pontadour (20/1), Leon Malpic (20/1), Un D'Ussel (25/1), Djaplu (33/1), Sangaro (33/1)
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
