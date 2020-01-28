14:40 Newcastle Tue 28 January 2020
Improved markedly upon the form of his Plumpton debut when scoring readily on soft ground at Ayr (2m) 26 days ago - with Doyen Breed beaten 14½L in third place; carries a 7lb penalty for that success.
Capitalised on a final flight error from Dusty's Choice when coming home strongly to beat a stablemate of Endlessly (Adjutant) over C&D (soft) 24 days ago; there's still plenty of time to brush up his hurdling technique.
With Karen McLintock when making an impressive winning debut in a Kelso bumper (2m, good) in May 2015; back in action lately following a monster absence; easily held by the long odds-on favourite Lemon T in a 2m4f novice here (soft) last month.
Half-brother to three point-to-point winners (Merry Eric, Merry Minster and Impulsive Act); massive odds and pulled-up on both starts over hurdles so far; holds no conceivable chance.
From the multiple winning hurdler Overbranch (2m-2m3f); raced prominently until making a mistake three out (soon lost place) on hurdles debut at Sedgefield (2m4f, soft) on Boxing Day; drops back in trip to 2m.
Second best to the Jennie Candlish-trained Cheddleton (has won twice since) in a three-runner affair on hurdles debut at Haydock (1m7½f) in March 2019; absent since (for 314 days); soft ground won't hinder.
Six-race maiden with wholly unappealing form figures (features plenty of letters); first competitive start for 288 days; look elsewhere confidently.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Rouge Vif
|5
|11-11
|4/11
|T: H WhittingtonJ: G Sheehan
Betting
Forecast
Endlessly (11/10), Off The Beat (11/8), Doyen Breed (5/1), Banks O' Houxty (7/1), Foxey (12/1), Cyrus Keep (40/1), Crow Stone (100/1), Sailing Away (250/1)
Verdict
- Endlessly
- Foxey
- Off The Beat
Video Replay
Log in for access to this exclusive content.
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.