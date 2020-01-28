Meetings

14:40 Newcastle Tue 28 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Corporate Funfairs Novices' Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 2m 46y, Soft (Good to Soft in places)
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner£3,769.002nd£1,107.003rd£553.004th£277.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:4m 22.6sOff time:14:41:32
1
Endlessly26
511-11OR: D
11/10
T: Olly MurphyJ: Aidan Coleman

Improved markedly upon the form of his Plumpton debut when scoring readily on soft ground at Ayr (2m) 26 days ago - with Doyen Breed beaten 14½L in third place; carries a 7lb penalty for that success.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
2
Off The Beat24
611-11OR: CD
11/8
T: A M ThomsonJ: Ryan Mania

Capitalised on a final flight error from Dusty's Choice when coming home strongly to beat a stablemate of Endlessly (Adjutant) over C&D (soft) 24 days ago; there's still plenty of time to brush up his hurdling technique.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
3
Banks O' Houxtyt38
1011-4OR: D
7/1
T: D W WhillansJ: Callum Whillans (3)

With Karen McLintock when making an impressive winning debut in a Kelso bumper (2m, good) in May 2015; back in action lately following a monster absence; easily held by the long odds-on favourite Lemon T in a 2m4f novice here (soft) last month.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Crow Stone53
611-4OR:
100/1
T: J WaltonJ: C O'Farrell

Half-brother to three point-to-point winners (Merry Eric, Merry Minster and Impulsive Act); massive odds and pulled-up on both starts over hurdles so far; holds no conceivable chance.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Cyrus Keep33
711-4OR:
40/1
T: Ruth JeffersonJ: Jamie Hamilton

From the multiple winning hurdler Overbranch (2m-2m3f); raced prominently until making a mistake three out (soon lost place) on hurdles debut at Sedgefield (2m4f, soft) on Boxing Day; drops back in trip to 2m.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Foxeyh314
511-4OR:
12/1
T: J EwartJ: B S Hughes

Second best to the Jennie Candlish-trained Cheddleton (has won twice since) in a three-runner affair on hurdles debut at Haydock (1m7½f) in March 2019; absent since (for 314 days); soft ground won't hinder.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
8
Sailing Away288
710-11OR:
250/1
T: Mrs S WaltonJ: Colm McCormack (3)

Six-race maiden with wholly unappealing form figures (features plenty of letters); first competitive start for 288 days; look elsewhere confidently.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

6
Doyen Breed1
511-4OR: -
T: Mrs L B NormileJ: Danny Cook

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Rouge Vif511-114/11
T: H WhittingtonJ: G Sheehan

Betting

Forecast

Endlessly (11/10), Off The Beat (11/8), Doyen Breed (5/1), Banks O' Houxty (7/1), Foxey (12/1), Cyrus Keep (40/1), Crow Stone (100/1), Sailing Away (250/1)

Verdict

Olly Murphy isn't a regular visitor to Newcastle (2-8; 25%) but he holds a strong hand in this 2m novice contest with the penalised Ayr scorer ENDLESSLY. Settled much better in midfield, he was produced by Richard Johnson with a decisive late challenge to win going away from Sao Maxence and the reopposing Doyen Breed (well held fourth to Black Pirate at Kelso yesterday). His main danger will probably emerge from either the Sandy Thomson-trained C&D winner Off The Beat or the returning five-year-old Foxey.
  1. Endlessly
  2. Foxey
  3. Off The Beat

Video Replay

