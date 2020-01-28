Verdict

Endlessly Foxey Off The Beat

Olly Murphy isn't a regular visitor to Newcastle (2-8; 25%) but he holds a strong hand in this 2m novice contest with the penalised Ayr scorer. Settled much better in midfield, he was produced by Richard Johnson with a decisive late challenge to win going away from Sao Maxence and the reopposing(well held fourth to Black Pirate at Kelso yesterday). His main danger will probably emerge from either the Sandy Thomson-trained C&D winneror the returning five-year-old