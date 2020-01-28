14:10 Newcastle Tue 28 January 2020
Three-time Newcastle winner (twice over C&D); truly clobbered by the handicapper following his 18L romp in February 2019; that appears to be a major barrier to further success.
Made a mockery of a mark of 125 when winning at odds of 40-1 here (2m4f, soft) in December 2018 before doubling-up over C&D the following month; struggling of late (and not fencing with any real fluency); stablemate of Scoop The Pot.
Back to form in no uncertain manner when beating a pair of subsequent winners (Oscar Wilde & Neachells Bridge) at Market Rasen (2m5½f, soft) on Boxing Day; strong in terms of stamina; of some interest off a 5lb higher mark with cheekpieces fitted.
Progressive over fences, winning four on the spin under testing conditions (2m4f-3m); was still travelling well when hitting the deck five out here (2m4f, soft) immediately prior to Christmas; is very much respected for Richards and Hughes.
Twice a winner over fences (Exeter & Fontwell) for Philip Hobbs; has eased in the weights (some 8lb or so) since joining Ben Haslam; well beaten fourth (held by Capard King) over C&D 24 days ago; stablemate of Rock On Fruity.
One-time classy hurdler/chaser; won the Listed Premier Chase from a mark of 144 at Kelso (2m7½f) in Feb 2015; was returning from over 2½ years off the track when toiling at Sedgefield (2m3½f) 18 days ago; the handicapper is giving him every chance.
Cost £100,000 in April 2018; since shown to be a dour stayer who certainly doesn't do anything quickly; 4lb higher than when responding to Danny Cook's persistent efforts at Sedgefield (2m5f, soft) 18 days ago.
Posted an exemplary round of fencing when successful over C&D in mid-December; 2lb lower than when a highly commendable third to the subsequent Ascot scorer Domaine De L'Isle latest; not the type of horse to dismiss lightly.
On an upward curve; most unlucky at Wetherby (3m, soft) prior to winning unchallenged over C&D (soft) six weeks ago. However, this is undoubtedly a much more competitive race and he has an 8lb weights rise; merely playing for a place?
A stout stayer, career highlight came when a game winner of the Highlands National (3m6f) at Perth in April 2017; placed in the Durham National of 2018 and again in the Lincolnshire National at Market Rasen (3m3½f) on Boxing Day; speed?
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Rock On Fruity
|10
|11-12
|16/1
|T: B HaslamJ: R P McLernon
Betting
Forecast
Hill Sixteen (11/4), Capard King (3/1), Glittering Love (9/2), Cash To Ash (5/1), Ascot De Bruyere (10/1), Fortified Bay (11/1), Boric (14/1), Runswick Royal (20/1), Cairnshill (25/1), Rock On Fruity (33/1), Scoop The Pot (50/1)
Verdict
- Fortified Bay
- Glittering Love
- Capard King
Video Replay
Log in for access to this exclusive content.
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.