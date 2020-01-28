Meetings

14:10 Newcastle Tue 28 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Watch Sky Sports Racing On Virgin 535 Handicap Chase (Class 3)
  • 2m 7f 91y, Soft (Good to Soft in places)
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner£7,343.002nd£2,156.003rd£1,078.004th£539.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:6m 22.1sOff time:14:10:35
1
Ascot De Bruyereb38
1011-12OR: 129CD
10/1
T: J EwartJ: Danny McMenamin (5)

Three-time Newcastle winner (twice over C&D); truly clobbered by the handicapper following his 18L romp in February 2019; that appears to be a major barrier to further success.

Insights


2
Rock On Fruity24
1111-10OR: 127CD
33/1
T: B HaslamJ: R P McLernon

Made a mockery of a mark of 125 when winning at odds of 40-1 here (2m4f, soft) in December 2018 before doubling-up over C&D the following month; struggling of late (and not fencing with any real fluency); stablemate of Scoop The Pot.


3
Fortified Bayp133
811-8OR: 125D
11/1
T: Jennie CandlishJ: Sean Quinlan

Back to form in no uncertain manner when beating a pair of subsequent winners (Oscar Wilde & Neachells Bridge) at Market Rasen (2m5½f, soft) on Boxing Day; strong in terms of stamina; of some interest off a 5lb higher mark with cheekpieces fitted.

Insights


4
Glittering Love38
811-8OR: 125
9/2
T: N G RichardsJ: B S Hughes

Progressive over fences, winning four on the spin under testing conditions (2m4f-3m); was still travelling well when hitting the deck five out here (2m4f, soft) immediately prior to Christmas; is very much respected for Richards and Hughes.


5
Scoop The Pot24
1011-8OR: 125D
50/1
T: B HaslamJ: A P Cawley

Twice a winner over fences (Exeter & Fontwell) for Philip Hobbs; has eased in the weights (some 8lb or so) since joining Ben Haslam; well beaten fourth (held by Capard King) over C&D 24 days ago; stablemate of Rock On Fruity.


6
Runswick Royal18
1111-8OR: 125CD
20/1
T: Mrs A HamiltonJ: R D Day

One-time classy hurdler/chaser; won the Listed Premier Chase from a mark of 144 at Kelso (2m7½f) in Feb 2015; was returning from over 2½ years off the track when toiling at Sedgefield (2m3½f) 18 days ago; the handicapper is giving him every chance.


7
Hill Sixteen18
711-4OR: 121
11/4
T: Mrs S J SmithJ: Danny Cook

Cost £100,000 in April 2018; since shown to be a dour stayer who certainly doesn't do anything quickly; 4lb higher than when responding to Danny Cook's persistent efforts at Sedgefield (2m5f, soft) 18 days ago.


8
Capard King24
1111-3OR: 120CD
3/1
T: A M ThomsonJ: Ryan Mania

Posted an exemplary round of fencing when successful over C&D in mid-December; 2lb lower than when a highly commendable third to the subsequent Ascot scorer Domaine De L'Isle latest; not the type of horse to dismiss lightly.

Insights


9
Cash To Ashp,t38
711-3OR: 120CD
5/1
T: M WalfordJ: Jamie Hamilton

On an upward curve; most unlucky at Wetherby (3m, soft) prior to winning unchallenged over C&D (soft) six weeks ago. However, this is undoubtedly a much more competitive race and he has an 8lb weights rise; merely playing for a place?


11
Boricp33
1210-9OR: 112C
14/1
T: S WaughJ: Callum Bewley

A stout stayer, career highlight came when a game winner of the Highlands National (3m6f) at Perth in April 2017; placed in the Durham National of 2018 and again in the Lincolnshire National at Market Rasen (3m3½f) on Boxing Day; speed?



Non-Runners

10
Cairnshill30
910-12OR: 115
T: Kenny JohnsonJ: Alison Clarke

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Rock On Fruity1011-1216/1
T: B HaslamJ: R P McLernon

Betting

Forecast

Hill Sixteen (11/4), Capard King (3/1), Glittering Love (9/2), Cash To Ash (5/1), Ascot De Bruyere (10/1), Fortified Bay (11/1), Boric (14/1), Runswick Royal (20/1), Cairnshill (25/1), Rock On Fruity (33/1), Scoop The Pot (50/1)

Verdict

An ultra-competitive 3m handicap chase in which a reasoned argument can be made for a number of those declared, not least the progressive Glittering Love and the fluent fencing Capard King. However, fortune often favours the brave so we'll elect to take on the recent C&D winner Cash To Ash (8lb weights rise) and the Sedgefield scorer Hill Sixteen (looks to be very hard work for Danny Cook) with the Jennie Candlish-trained FORTIFIED BAY. The selection was strong at the finish when out-battling a pair of subsequent winners at Market Rasen (2m5½f) on Boxing Day and promises to be even better suited by today's extra yardage.
  1. Fortified Bay
  2. Glittering Love
  3. Capard King

Video Replay

