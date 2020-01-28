Verdict

Fortified Bay Glittering Love Capard King

An ultra-competitive 3m handicap chase in which a reasoned argument can be made for a number of those declared, not least the progressiveand the fluent fencing. However, fortune often favours the brave so we'll elect to take on the recent C&D winner(8lb weights rise) and the Sedgefield scorer(looks to be very hard work for Danny Cook) with the Jennie Candlish-trained. The selection was strong at the finish when out-battling a pair of subsequent winners at Market Rasen (2m5½f) on Boxing Day and promises to be even better suited by today's extra yardage.