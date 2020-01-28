13:40 Newcastle Tue 28 January 2020
Easily landed the odds in a weak novices' hurdle at Fakenham (2m4f, good) in October; was beaten 1¾L by Dorking Boy from a mark of 123 in a Class 2 handicap at Newbury (2m4½f, soft) 31 days ago.
Aspatria point winner (May 2017); more than a shade fortunate when successful on return from a lengthy absence at Kelso (2m6½f, heavy) in November; more needed under the incurred 7lb penalty.
Maiden over hurdles (0-5); has had wind surgery since his last start at Wetherby; was headed approaching the final flight when finishing 5¼L third to Duc De Beauchene in a Class 3 handicap at Cheltenham (2m5f, soft) in November.
Flemensfirth gelding (€16,000 vendor 3yo); third foal; half-brother to the useful bumper/2m5f chase winner Mortal; trainer Harry Whittington is 3-8 (38%) at Newcastle; the market should offer an indicative guide to his chances.
Twice placed in three starts in Irish point-to-points (for Michael R Murphy); joined Rebecca Menzies for £8,000 in December 2019; stablemate of Maid In Manhattan.
Cost £130,000 in May 2019; bitterly disappointing in a Carlisle bumper (on stable debut); has steadily found her feet over hurdles - kept on from the final flight when finishing 1¼L third to Glorious Lady at Kelso (2m4½f, soft) in early December.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Nestor Park
|6
|11-12
|13/8
|T: B PaulingJ: Nico de Boinville
Betting
Forecast
The Wolf (1/1), Electron Bleu (11/4), Maid In Manhattan (5/1), Uncle Jonty (7/1), Blossoming Forth (8/1), Mr Katanga (8/1), Scottish Accent (100/1)
Verdict
- Electron Bleu
- The Wolf
- Mr Katanga
