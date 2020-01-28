Meetings

13:40 Newcastle Tue 28 January 2020

  • Parklands Golf Course Novices' Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 2m 6f, Soft (Good to Soft in places)
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner£3,769.002nd£1,107.003rd£553.004th£277.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:5m 52.4sOff time:13:40:16
1
The Wolf31
611-12OR: 125
1/1
T: Olly MurphyJ: Adrian Heskin

Easily landed the odds in a weak novices' hurdle at Fakenham (2m4f, good) in October; was beaten 1¾L by Dorking Boy from a mark of 123 in a Class 2 handicap at Newbury (2m4½f, soft) 31 days ago.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
2
Uncle Jonty80
811-12OR:
7/1
T: N G RichardsJ: R D Day

Aspatria point winner (May 2017); more than a shade fortunate when successful on return from a lengthy absence at Kelso (2m6½f, heavy) in November; more needed under the incurred 7lb penalty.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Electron Bleu52
611-5OR: 122BFWS
11/4
T: Tim VaughanJ: Charlie Price (5)

Maiden over hurdles (0-5); has had wind surgery since his last start at Wetherby; was headed approaching the final flight when finishing 5¼L third to Duc De Beauchene in a Class 3 handicap at Cheltenham (2m5f, soft) in November.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
4
Mr Katanga
611-5OR:
8/1
T: H WhittingtonJ: G Sheehan

Flemensfirth gelding (€16,000 vendor 3yo); third foal; half-brother to the useful bumper/2m5f chase winner Mortal; trainer Harry Whittington is 3-8 (38%) at Newcastle; the market should offer an indicative guide to his chances.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Scottish Accent79
711-5OR:
100/1
T: Rebecca MenziesJ: C O'Farrell

Twice placed in three starts in Irish point-to-points (for Michael R Murphy); joined Rebecca Menzies for £8,000 in December 2019; stablemate of Maid In Manhattan.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Blossoming Forth51
510-12OR: 109
8/1
T: Ruth JeffersonJ: Henry Brooke

Cost £130,000 in May 2019; bitterly disappointing in a Carlisle bumper (on stable debut); has steadily found her feet over hurdles - kept on from the final flight when finishing 1¼L third to Glorious Lady at Kelso (2m4½f, soft) in early December.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

7
Maid In Manhattan1
610-12OR: 112
T: Rebecca MenziesJ: Non Runner

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Nestor Park611-1213/8
T: B PaulingJ: Nico de Boinville

Betting

Forecast

The Wolf (1/1), Electron Bleu (11/4), Maid In Manhattan (5/1), Uncle Jonty (7/1), Blossoming Forth (8/1), Mr Katanga (8/1), Scottish Accent (100/1)

Verdict

With Maid In Manhattan flopping at Kelso yesterday (refused) and Uncle Jonty being a fortunate winner on his rules/hurdles debut, this prize looks likely be headed south to either Olly Murphy, Tim Vaughan or Harry Whittington. The market should offer an indicative guide as to the chances of the Brooks-owned newcomer Mr Katanga. Meanwhile, both ELECTRON BLEU (Cheltenham) and The Wolf (Newbury) have solid handicap form in the book. Fresh from wind surgery and in receipt of weight (12lb if factoring in the 5lb claim of Charlie Price) a narrow preference is for Tim Vaughan's charge.
  1. Electron Bleu
  2. The Wolf
  3. Mr Katanga

Video Replay

