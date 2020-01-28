Verdict

Electron Bleu The Wolf Mr Katanga

Withflopping at Kelso yesterday (refused) andbeing a fortunate winner on his rules/hurdles debut, this prize looks likely be headed south to either Olly Murphy, Tim Vaughan or Harry Whittington. The market should offer an indicative guide as to the chances of the Brooks-owned newcomer. Meanwhile, both(Cheltenham) and(Newbury) have solid handicap form in the book. Fresh from wind surgery and in receipt of weight (12lb if factoring in the 5lb claim of Charlie Price) a narrow preference is for Tim Vaughan's charge.