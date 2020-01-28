Meetings
21:02 Mahoning Valley Tue 28 January 2020
1
(1)
89-0OR: 45D
50/1
2
(2)
89-0OR: 48D
40/1
3
(3)
Carolyn29
89-0OR: 57D
7/1
4
(4)
99-0OR: 73D
3/1
5
(5)
99-0OR: 48D
66/1
6
(6)
69-0OR: 82D
6/4
7
(7)
69-0OR: 54D
40/1
8
(8)
69-0OR: 70D
2/1
9
(9)
Pushy Girl181
59-0OR: 56D
18/1
10
(10)
89-0OR: 53D
16/1
11
(11)
Detail13
89-0OR: 56
20/1
12
(12)
69-0OR: 45
66/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Vapnyarka (6/4), Danzig Rainbow (2/1), Dustem Carolina (3/1), Carolyn (7/1), Extreme Excess (16/1), Pushy Girl (18/1), Detail (20/1), Spanish Jenney (40/1), Charlies Hot (40/1), Cowgirl Cal (50/1), Smooth Arrival (66/1), Adopted Family (66/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed