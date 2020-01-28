Meetings

21:02 Mahoning Valley Tue 28 January 2020

  • Race 8 - Claiming
  • 6f, Sloppy
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner$6,236.002nd$1,980.003rd$990.004th$693.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:21:11:17
1
(1)
Cowgirl Cal14
89-0OR: 45D
50/1
T: Robin SchusterJ: Jose Bracho
2
(2)
Charlies Hot14
89-0OR: 48D
40/1
T: Shane SpiessJ: Yuri Yaranga
3
(3)
Carolyn29
89-0OR: 57D
7/1
T: Julie PappadaJ: Sonny Leon
4
(4)
Dustem Carolina29
99-0OR: 73D
3/1
T: Rodrigo MadrigalJ: Jaime Rodriguez
5
(5)
Smooth Arrival14
99-0OR: 48D
66/1
T: Anthony GillespieJ: Wilkin Ortiz
6
(6)
Vapnyarka15
69-0OR: 82D
6/4
T: Jeffrey SkerrettJ: Joe Musarro
7
(7)
Spanish Jenney14
69-0OR: 54D
40/1
T: Rebecca BakerJ: Fernando Becerra Salazar
8
(8)
Danzig Rainbow14
69-0OR: 70D
2/1
T: Kevin ButtigiegJ: Luis Gonzalez
9
(9)
Pushy Girl181
59-0OR: 56D
18/1
T: Lorenzo JuarezJ: Luis Quinones
10
(10)
Extreme Excess14
89-0OR: 53D
16/1
T: Lori YoderJ: Luciano Hernandez
11
(11)
Detail13
89-0OR: 56
20/1
T: L CoxJ: Erik Barbaran
12
(12)
Adopted Family31
69-0OR: 45
66/1
T: Clint AbrahamJ: Samuel Jimenez

Betting

Forecast

Vapnyarka (6/4), Danzig Rainbow (2/1), Dustem Carolina (3/1), Carolyn (7/1), Extreme Excess (16/1), Pushy Girl (18/1), Detail (20/1), Spanish Jenney (40/1), Charlies Hot (40/1), Cowgirl Cal (50/1), Smooth Arrival (66/1), Adopted Family (66/1)

