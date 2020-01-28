Meetings

19:08 Mahoning Valley Tue 28 January 2020

  • Race 4 - Allowance
  • 1m, Sloppy
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$19,719.002nd$6,260.003rd$3,129.004th$2,191.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:19:12:31
1
(1)
Consular52
48-12OR: 54D
12/1
T: Penny RoneJ: Erik Barbaran
2
(2)
Golden Money15
38-4OR: 85
15/8
T: Nestor RiveraJ: Luis Gonzalez
3
(3)
Bearpath15
48-12OR: 74
11/8
T: Jeffrey SkerrettJ: Jaime Rodriguez
4
(4)
Kasamount43
48-12OR: 65
7/1
T: Robert ClineJ: Sonny Leon
5
(5)
Smashed Potatoes15
48-12OR: 67
18/1
T: Danny BirdJ: Gerardo Corrales
6
(6)
Deer Creek Road31
58-12OR: 64BFD
10/1
T: Ivan VazquezJ: Edgar Paucar
7
(7)
Notarized15
58-12OR: 63
9/1
T: Robin SchusterJ: Fernando Becerra Salazar

8
(8)
Powers Out38
38-4OR: 61
T: Gary JohnsonJ: Jose Bracho

Forecast

Bearpath (11/8), Golden Money (15/8), Kasamount (7/1), Powers Out (8/1), Notarized (9/1), Deer Creek Road (10/1), Consular (12/1), Smashed Potatoes (18/1)

