Meetings

18:40 Mahoning Valley Tue 28 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 3 - Claiming
  • 5f 110y, Sloppy
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$10,522.002nd$3,340.003rd$1,670.004th$1,169.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:18:46:47
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(4)
Kandy Charge15
68-12OR: 60D
5/1
T: Danny BirdJ: Jaime Rodriguez
3
(2)
Flyinundertheradar22
58-12OR: 49D
5/2
T: Robert ClineJ: Diogdinabi Smith
4
(3)
Hillbilly Rich21
48-12OR: 53D
3/1
T: Robert ClineJ: Sonny Leon
5
(5)
Regal Cross21
58-12OR: 34D
25/1
T: Wilson LangleyJ: Luciano Hernandez
6
(6)
Divine Bells21
48-12OR: 58D
11/2
T: Richard ZielinskiJ: Edgar Paucar
7
(7)
Chief Big Head21
48-12OR: 56D
11/2
T: Penny RoneJ: Fernando Becerra Salazar
8
(9)
Lunar Cap22
78-12OR: 52D
20/1
T: Tina CasalinovaJ: Luis Perez
9
(8)
Last Crusader21
48-12OR: 43D
28/1
T: Danny BirdJ: Renzo Diaz

Non-Runners

2
(1)
Buckeye Boss Man21
58-12OR: 53
T: Ricardo BaileyJ: Erik Barbaran

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Flyinundertheradar (5/2), Hillbilly Rich (3/1), Kandy Charge (5/1), Chief Big Head (11/2), Divine Bells (11/2), Buckeye Boss Man (8/1), Lunar Cap (20/1), Regal Cross (25/1), Last Crusader (28/1)

Rule 4

Rule 4 applies to all bets - deduction 10p in the pound

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
15/8
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
9/4
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
4/1
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
5/1
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
8/1
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
12/1
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
12/1
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
16/1
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
40/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby