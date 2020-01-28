Meetings
17:45 Mahoning Valley Tue 28 January 2020
1
(1)
49-0OR: 26
25/1
2
(2)
Even If13
59-0OR: 40
11/4
3
(3)
59-0OR: 57
4/11
4
(4)
59-0OR: 35
11/1
5
(5)
49-0OR: 26
18/1
6
(6)
69-0OR: 34
33/1
Non-Runners
7
(7)
Trickeration107
49-0OR: 60
T: Barrington SiddoJ: Yuri Yaranga
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Diamond Darlin (4/11), Even If (11/4), Trickeration (3/1), Better Vibes (11/1), Magna Money (18/1), Street Volume (25/1), Eowyn's Paradise (33/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed