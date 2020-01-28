Meetings

21:00 Louisiana Downs Tue 28 January 2020

  • Race 6 - Allowance
  • 1f 130y, Sloppy
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$4,284.002nd$1,361.003rd$680.004th$476.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:21:11:22
1
(1)
Heisasgoodasheis15
69-0OR: 76
12/1
T: Alfredo GomezJ: Bobby Ransom
2
(2)
Vf Six Cold Coronas53
38-12OR: 79D
5/1
T: Randall JeaneJ: David Alvarez
3
(3)
Fdd Abcallie Grand46
38-12OR: 72
20/1
T: Benjamin WilbanksJ: Bryan Candanosa
4
(4)
Jess Tolltac52
38-12OR: 89D
9/4
T: Jose CarrizalesJ: Ricardo Jr Hernandez
5
(5)
Ajs Streakin Fast22
49-0OR: 73D
5/4
T: Trey EllisJ: John Hamilton
6
(6)
This Baby Is Royal95
49-0OR: 62D
16/1
T: Pedro LopezJ: Pedro Espinosa
7
(7)
Bush Hero48
69-0OR: 72D
33/1
T: Guadalupe GarzaJ: Jose Rodriguez
8
(8)
Kiss My Six53
38-12OR: 77D
8/1
T: N SanchezJ: Heriberto Aguilar Orozco

Betting

Forecast

Ajs Streakin Fast (5/4), Jess Tolltac (9/4), Vf Six Cold Coronas (5/1), Kiss My Six (8/1), Heisasgoodasheis (12/1), This Baby Is Royal (16/1), Fdd Abcallie Grand (20/1), Bush Hero (33/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby