Meetings
19:48 Louisiana Downs Tue 28 January 2020
1
(1)
38-12OR: 41
11/2
2
(2)
38-12OR: 48
14/1
3
(3)
38-12OR: 60
3/1
5
(5)
38-12OR: 80BF
4/7
6
(6)
38-12OR: 20
14/1
Non-Runners
4
(4)
Rhaya22
38-12OR: 51
T: X AlonzoJ: David Alvarez
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Sheza Fast Bunny (4/7), Ece Mateo (3/1), Rhaya (9/2), Bp Policies Down (11/2), Wild Countess (14/1), Walker Dashair (14/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed