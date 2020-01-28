Meetings

19:00 Louisiana Downs Tue 28 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 1 - Maiden Claiming
  • 1f 80y, Sloppy
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$2,079.002nd$660.003rd$330.004th$231.00
  • Surface: Dirt
1
(5)
Jumpin Salty17
38-12OR: 59
3/1
T: N SanchezJ: Heriberto Aguilar Orozco
2
(1)
Igotyourstreak24
38-12OR: 45
7/1
T: Benjamin WilbanksJ: Rolando Pina
3
(2)
Rh Mandys First Moon22
38-12OR: 42
12/1
T: Barbara AlcantaraJ: Rolando Cabrera
4
(3)
Sir Fabulous Runaway23
38-12OR: 51BF
8/1
T: Martin TrejoJ: David Alvarez
5
(4)
Dual Income90
38-12OR: 31
5/1
T: Jose EspinosaJ: Leonardo Rodriguez
7
(8)
Stylinandprofilin22
38-12OR: 67
4/1
T: Ruben ChavezJ: Ubaldo Luna
8
(6)
Rm First Down Pride55
38-12OR: 37
3/1
T: N SanchezJ: Ricardo Jr Hernandez

Non-Runners

6
(7)
Wyatts Flyin Rogue14
38-12OR: 47
T: David SchexnayderJ: Bobby Ransom

Betting

Forecast

Rm First Down Pride (3/1), Jumpin Salty (3/1), Stylinandprofilin (4/1), Dual Income (5/1), Igotyourstreak (7/1), Sir Fabulous Runaway (8/1), Wyatts Flyin Rogue (10/1), Rh Mandys First Moon (12/1)

